Here’s a look at the Madden 23 overall ratings for receivers. Where does Tyreek Hill rank?
EA Sports is revealing player ratings this week for the Madden 23 game.
The first position group to be revealed were wide receivers and tight ends Monday. Tyreek Hill, who is in his first season with the Miami Dolphins, was graded as the third-best wide receiver in the NFL for the video game franchise’s latest installment.
Hill was given a 97 overall rating. Davante Adams was rated the best receiver with the coveted 99 rating and reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp was given a 98 rating.
Here’s a look at the full list of receiver and tight end overall ratings for Madden 23 that play for the Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars:
Dolphins
Tyreek Hill 97
Mike Gesicki 86
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 75
Lynn Bowden Jr. 70
Adam Shaheen 68
Cody Core 67
Erik Ezukanma 66
Hunter Long 66
Bucs
Mike Evans 92
Chris Godwin 89
Russell Gage Jr 78
Scotty Miller 75
Tyler Johnson 73
Cade Otton 67
Cyril Grayson Jr 66
Ko Kieft 62
Jaguars
Marvin Jones Jr. 82
Evan Engram 81
Laviska Shenault Jr 77
Zay Jones 75
Jamal Agnew 74
Dan Arnold 72
Marvin Hall Jr 68
Luke Farrell 62
Kevin Austin Jr 61