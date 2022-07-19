Here’s a look at the Madden 23 overall ratings for receivers. Where does Tyreek Hill rank?

EA Sports is revealing player ratings this week for the Madden 23 game.

The first position group to be revealed were wide receivers and tight ends Monday. Tyreek Hill, who is in his first season with the Miami Dolphins, was graded as the third-best wide receiver in the NFL for the video game franchise’s latest installment.

Hill was given a 97 overall rating. Davante Adams was rated the best receiver with the coveted 99 rating and reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp was given a 98 rating.

Here’s a look at the full list of receiver and tight end overall ratings for Madden 23 that play for the Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars:

Dolphins

Tyreek Hill 97

Mike Gesicki 86

Jaylen Waddle 84

Cedrick Wilson Jr. 75

Preston Williams 72

Lynn Bowden Jr. 70

Adam Shaheen 68

Durham Smythe 68

Trent Sherfield 68

Cody Core 67

Erik Ezukanma 66

Hunter Long 66

River Cracraft 66

Bucs

Mike Evans 92

Chris Godwin 89

Russell Gage Jr 78

Scotty Miller 75

Cameron Brate 73

Tyler Johnson 73

Breshad Perriman 71

Jaelon Darden 71

Cade Otton 67

Vyncint Smith 67

Cyril Grayson Jr 66

Ko Kieft 62

Codey McElroy 57

Jaguars

Marvin Jones Jr. 82

Christian Kirk 81

Evan Engram 81

Laviska Shenault Jr 77

Zay Jones 75

Jamal Agnew 74

Dan Arnold 72

Chris Manhertz 70

Laquon Treadwell 70

Marvin Hall Jr 68

Luke Farrell 62

Kevin Austin Jr 61