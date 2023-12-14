Look: 'The New Look' photos introduce Glenn Close as Carmel Snow

Glenn Close plays Carmel Snow in "The New Look." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series The New Look.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the show Thursday featuring Glenn Close.

The New Look is a historical fashion drama exploring how Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn), Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) and other designers navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

The photos introduce Close as Carmel Snow, the legendary editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar.

Close and series creator Todd A. Kessler previously collaborated on the series Damages.

The New Look cast also includes Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang as Spatz.

Apple TV+ shared first-look photos in November featuring Mendelsohn and Binoche as Dior and Chanel.

Glenn Close attends the Academy Museum Gala in 2022. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

The New Look will have a three-episode premiere Feb. 14.

The show features a soundtrack produced by Jack Antonoff that includes covers of popular early to mid-20th century songs performed by Bleachers, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and other artists.