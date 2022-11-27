Here’s a look at what some local galleries are exhibiting during Miami Art Week

MIami’s galleries are gaining much-deserved attention, with many participating in art fairs around the city. Their home spaces are also hosting attention-worthy presentations. Here’s a sample:

▪ Ascaso Gallery: Through Dec. 3, Ascaso showcases work by Adam Stech in the exhibition “Deviant Dichotomy,” through Dec. 18 at 1325 NE First Ave., Miami. 305-571-9410; ascasogallery.com. (Ascaso also will have a booth at Art Miami.)

▪ Atchugarry: Piero Atchugarry Gallery is showing early drawings by Christo and Jeanne-Claude, including works from Miami’s Surrounded Islands, along with 20 amazingly fluid sculptures by renowned artist Pablo Atchugarry, Piero’s father. The Atchugarry Foundation space in the same building is showing “Dagoberto Rodríguez: MARS STORM,” at 5520 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. 305- 639-8247; pieroatchugarry.com.

▪ Bill Brady Gallery: “A Path Will Always Appear,” a solo show of work by Soimadou Ibrahim, runs through Jan. 7 at Bill Brady Gallery, 90 NW 72nd St., Miami. 305-418-0733; billbradygallery.com.

▪ Bonnier Gallery: “Green Creek” is a solo showcase of work by Kathleen Jacobs, open through Feb. 4 at The Bonnier Gallery Inc., 3408 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-960-7850; thebonniergallery.com. (Bonnier is also showing at UNTITLED.)

Christo’s 2004 drawings for “The Gates” in New York’s Central Park are on display at the Piero Atchugarry Gallery.

▪ David Castillo: Artist Xaviera Simmons has curated “Floral Impulse,” a show of 25 artists who explore the floral still life genre through painting, sculpture, photography, assemblage, and video. From Nov. 29-Jan. 21 at David Castillo, 3930 NE Second Ave., Suite 201, Miami. 305-573-8110; davidcastillogallery.com. (David Castillo will also show at Art Basel Miami Beach.)

▪ Dot Fifty One Gallery: “Tremors in Paradise” presents work by Miami’s Gonzalo Fuenmayor and Mexico’s Marcos Castro. A second exhibition features work by Anastasia Samoylova, at 7275 NE Fourth Ave., #101, Miami. 305-573-9994; dotfiftyone.com.

▪ Emerson-Dorsch: A solo exhibition “Be Wild. Bewilder” of multimedia works by New Mexico-based Paula Wilson runs through Jan. 21 at 5900 NW Second Ave., Miami. 305-576-1278; emersondorsch.com.

Story continues

▪ Fabien Castanier Gallery: Castanier presents “Mirage,” a solo exhibition for contemporary Czech artist Jan Kaláb, at 8397 NE Second Ave., Miami. 305-602-0207; castaniergallery.com.

▪ Frederic Snitzer Gallery: A show by Puerto Rican-born Rafael Ferrer, now 89, optimistically named “Into the Next Decade,” at 540 NE Miami Ct., Miami. 305-448-8976; snitzer.com. (For the 20th year, Snitzer is also showing at Art Basel Miami Beach.)

▪ Iris Photo Collective: “Coming home: Spirit of the Land” features works by Bill Frakes through Feb. 28 at IPC Photo Collective, 525 NE 59th St., Miami. irisphotocollective.com

▪ LnS Gallery: “Transcendentalism, Distilled” highlights the final decade in the late Cuban-American artist Rafael Soriano’s 60-year career. From Dec. 2-Jan. 28, at LnS Gallery, 2610 SW 28th Ln., Miami. 305-987-5642; lnsgallery.com. (LnS will also have a space at the Pinta fair.)

▪ Mindy Solomon Gallery: Cleon Petersen presents new paintings in shades of black, gray, and white in “No Place (Utopia); Toronto-based Thrush Holmes showcases edgy, emotional landscapes. Through Jan. 2 at Mindy Solomon Gallery, 848 NW 22nd St., Miami. 786- 953-6917; mindysolomon.com.

“The Art of the Athlete,” Maxwell ‘Hops’ Pearce’s inaugural exhibition, is at N’namdi Contemporary.

▪ N’namdi Contemporary: A racially insensitive television interview in 2020 spurred Harlem Globetrotter Maxwell “Hops” Pearce to honor sports figures who have fought for social justice and to explore expressions of protest over time. N’namdi presents Pearce’s inaugural show, “The Art of the Athlete,” Dec. 2-4 at 6505 NE Second Ave., Miami. 786-332-4736; nnamdicontemporary.com.

▪ Nina Johnson Gallery: This Little Haiti favorite presents solo exhibitions by Nadia Ayari, Minjae Kim, and Raul de Nieves, with extended Art Week hours, at 6315 NW Second Ave., Miami. 305-571-2288; ninajohnson.com.

▪ Pan American Art Projects: “The Life of Meanings,” of work by sculptor Carlos Estevez, runs through Dec. 3 at 274 NE 67th St., Miami. 305-751-2550; panamericanart.com. (Pan American is also presenting at Art Miami.)

▪ Spinello Projects: Alexandre Diop is one of the Rubell artists-in-residence — a sure harbinger of success. His works are offered for sale at Spinello Projects, which is also showing work by Esai Alfredo and Richie Nath. From Nov. 28 at Spinello Projects, Gesamtkunstwerk Building, 2930 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 646-780-9265; spinelloprojects.com. (Spinello is also at Art Basel Miami Beach’s Nova sector.)

▪ Tomas Redrado: The works of multidisciplinary artist Miranda Makaroff and contemporary illustrator and artist François Thevenet “converse” at the “Ping Pong” show at Tomas Redrado Art, 8163 NE Second Ave., Miami. 305-336-0195; tomasredradoart.com.