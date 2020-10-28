A look at Liverpool’s defensive crisis after Fabinho’s injury

Jurgen Klopp’s defensive crisis increased after Fabinho limped out of Tuesday night’s Champions League match against FC Midtjylland at Anfield.

Tests are set to reveal the extent of Fabinho’s injury but it will almost certainly leave Klopp with Joe Gomez as the only senior centre-back for this weekend’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the issues facing Liverpool’s established names – and the potential solutions.

Fabinho

Tests will reveal the extent of Fabinho's hamstring tear

The Brazilian reverted to centre-back in place of the injured Virgil Van Dijk but now faces a spell on the sidelines himself. Tests this week are set to indicate the extent of Fabinho’s hamstring tear – and whether he faces a matter of days or more than a month on the sidelines.

Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk faces at least six months on the sidelines

Van Dijk is expected to be ruled out for at least six months after sustaining a serious ACL injury in a tackle by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby earlier this month. However, the club have not put a precise timescale on the influential Van Dijk’s return to action.

Joel Matip

Joel Matip has been injury-prone since his arrival at Anfield

Matip is currently sidelined with a muscle injury he also sustained in the Everton game, but he is not expected to be out for long. However, the German defender has been plagued by injuries during his time at Anfield, and his appearance at Goodison Park represented his first full 90 minutes in over a year.

