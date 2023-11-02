New-Look De Laurentiis Company Teams With 10th Man Pictures, Head Gear & Film Bridge For Period Horror ‘Xelter’ — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Film Bridge International is launching sales at AFM on horror Xelter, whose producers include The De Laurentiis Company (Hannibal) and Head Gear Films (Talk To Me).

The period horror film directed by Martin Bonnici is currently in production in Malta, with a cast of Maltese newcomers alongside actors including Brit Bobby Schofield (The Covenant) and Irish actor Moe Dunford (Vikings).

The WWII-set movie charts the legend of the Babaw, a supernatural creature known for stalking and killing children. The film, inspired by true historical events, sees citizens of Malta take shelter from Nazi bombardment in the ancient catacombs underneath the cities, where they suffered deadly peril from collapsing tunnels and entrapment. That experience scarred a generation, and led to stories about creatures that stole children who strayed too far away from their parents.

Screenplay was written by Scottish screenwriter and comics writer Emma Beeby, based on a story Beeby wrote with Gordon Rennie. Above is a first-look image from the movie.

The project was developed and is being produced by 10th Man Pictures, the Maltese company formed by American producer Noah C. Haeussner (Arctic) and Joe Azzopardi and Martin Bonnici of Malta. Joining the production team are the The De Laurentiis Company (Hannibal), Ka-Boom Films, Head Gear Films (Talk To Me), and Film Bridge International.

The De Laurentiis Company is a brand steeped in film lore, having been founded by La Strada and Nights Of Cabiria producer mogul Dino De Laurentiis, and his wife Martha. After moving to Hollywood, the company made cult genre movies including Conan The Barbarian and the original Dune, and then studio movies such as Hannibal and Red Dragon.

Following the passing of producer Martha De Laurentiis in 2021, the company is now run by Martha and Dino’s daughter Dina with producer Ed Wacek serving as President Of Production. Xelter marks actress Dina’s first movie as producer for the iconic company. The label is still first-look with Universal and still works out of the backlot bungalow where the company has been since 1999.

Martha’s last movie was Universal’s Firestarter, a remake of De Laurentiis and the same studio’s 1984 original. The family also notably includes film and TV figures Raffaela De Laurentiis, Aurelio De Laurentiis and Giada De Laurentiis.

Producers on Xelter are Noah C. Haeussner, Joe Azzopardi, and Dina De Laurentiis. The film is executive-produced by Ed Wacek of the De Laurentiis Company, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross of Head Gear Films, Zach Willis of Ka Boom Films, and Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International. Patrick Selzer is co-producing.

Said Dina De Laurentiis: “I had scouted Malta for other projects, so when Martin first pitched me this, I knew it deserved to be a truly global film. This island is a fantastic place to film and the catacombs we’ve been shooting in are spectacular, and at times more than a little unsettling. It’s been a real honor helping the Maltese tell their stories. Having first seen Malta as a little girl when my parents shot the World War II thriller U-571 here, this film connected strongly with me. Xelter captures the horror of war from a child’s perspective, as well as the horrors that are birthed in a child’s imagination.

Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International added: “We’re excited to be introducing a wholly original genre piece with a unique vision. Xelter is exactly the type of genre film that audiences crave.”

