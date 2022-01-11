A look at the latest COVID-19 developments in Canada

·9 min read

A look at the latest COVID-19 news in Canada:

— Health experts and government critics are calling on the prime minister and premiers to fix cracks in Canada's health system and improve surge capacity as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Prime Minister Justin Trudeauspoke with provincial and territorial leaders Monday to discuss the mounting health crisis posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Conservative ethics critic John Brassard said Canadians have been dealing with lockdowns and restrictions for two years while very little was done to address surge capacity in hospitals.

— The rampant spread of the Omicron variant has stoked alarm across the border, where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a fresh Level 4 "avoid travel" advisory for Canada on Monday, citing a “very high” level of COVID-19 in the country and urging anyone who must go to be fully vaccinated. That quickly prompted the State Department to revise its travel advisory, which had been at Level 3, "reconsider travel," to upgrade its own advice to Level 4: "Do not travel to Canada due to COVID-19."

— The House of Commons ethics committee is expected to hold an emergency meeting later this week to investigate the Public Health Agency's decision to collect data from millions of mobile phones to understand travel patterns during the COVID pandemic. The Commons is still on its holiday break, but Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs asked for the committee to have an emergency meeting after it emerged the agency is seeking to extend the data collection practice more than another 12 months. The first contract to track the data expired in the fall. On Dec. 16, the Public Health Agency of Canada issued a new request for proposals to track nationwide cell tower-based location data between Jan. 1, 2019, and May 31, 2023.

— Retired Ontario educators will be allowed to work more days this school year as the province aims to address pandemic-related staff shortages before students return to in-class learning. The government has not yet said whether students will return to classes in-person on Jan. 17 — the soonest they might see an end to the latest period of online learning, which began this month amid unprecedented levels of COVID-19 spread driven by the Omicron variant. A written statement Monday from Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the new agreement with the Ontario Teachers' Federations that allows retirees to be re-employed for 95 days instead of 50 will help with the eventual return to in-person school.

— The City of Toronto is reporting average unplanned absence rates of more than 10 per cent across its divisions, including its emergency services, amid the surging Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says the city's emergency and essential services operated with an average unplanned absence rate of 12.8 per cent on Sunday. Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 9, Pegg says these services operated with an average unplanned absence rate of 11.9 per cent.

— A few members of the Canadian Armed Forces are arriving to Bearskin Lake First Nation in northern Ontario to assist the community amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected half of its population. A spokeswoman for federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said four Rangers are there to co-ordinate, help with logistics, and distribute food, water, firewood and care packages. Annie Cullinan said more Rangers will be sent to the community in the coming days, with the initial deployment set to last until Jan. 23, though it could be extended.

— Quebec reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday and a rise of 118 patients with the disease, as several Montreal-area hospitals moved to the highest level of service disruption to care for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. Health officials said there were 2,554 people in hospital with COVID-19 — a new record — after 351 patients entered hospital in the past 24 hours and 233 people were discharged. The number of patients in intensive care, however, dropped by nine, for a total of 248. Officials reported 10,573 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, although the government has limited testing to certain high-risk groups such as health-care workers, police officers and first responders.

— Long-term care homes accounted for nearly 70 per cent of deaths during the pandemic's first wave in Quebec, but the risk was not prominent on the government's radar as COVID-19 emerged in early 2020, a former assistant deputy minister of health told a coroner's inquest Monday. Pierre Lafleur, who was responsible for quality control and planning in the Health Department, testified that a letter sent to civil security co-ordinators of health-care facilities on Jan. 28, 2020, amounted to a "yellow" flag. Its message, he said, was effectively, "Something might happen, we have to get organized and here's what we expect you to do." Lafleur told the inquest into deaths at long-term care homes led by coroner Géhane Kamel that the letter was nothing surprising, and its focus was not the care homes but health-care facilities in general.

— Alberta's chief medical officer of health says the more than 57,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the province are a tiny fraction of the true spread of the virus. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said it should be assumed that "at minimum we're seeing about 10 times or more the number of cases that we're diagnosing through PCR (tests)." Hinshaw said cases brought on by the Omicron variant have swamped testing — people wanting a PCR lab test need to book days in advance and are waiting up to two days to get results back.

— There has been a surge of COVID-19 infections in health-care and long-term care facilities in British Columbia with seven more outbreaks reported in the last few days. A statement from the Health Ministry says 43 facilities were listed as having outbreaks on Monday, including several hospitals in the province. B.C. logged 6,966 new COVID infections over a three-day period that ended Monday, as well as seven more deaths.

— Schools reopened in districts across British Columbia and Alberta with slightly higher absence rates among students and teachers as infections from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 climb. Stephanie Higginson, president of the BC School Trustees Association, says there have been reports of higher-than-average absentee rates from some Interior schools, while most other areas have average attendance levels. Ritinder Matthew, spokeswoman for the Surrey School District, says while absentee rates varied across the area, the average was about four per cent higher than in December.

— BC Ferries says a combination of the fast-spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant, a global shortage of mariners, severe weather and the flu season has the potential to disrupt ferry service over the next few months. The company says in a statement that the problem may hit inter-island routes hardest. It says crewing regulations require that positions on ferries be filled with the appropriate crew or a vessel can't sail.

— Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The 25-year-old ranks third on the Jets in scoring this season with 13 goals and 25 points in 33 games. Ehlers joins forward Jansen Harkins, defenceman Dylan DeMelo, goalie Arvid Holm and video coach Matt Prefontaine in protocol after they were added last week.

— The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers.

— Nova Scotia's Health Department on Monday reported a surge in COVID-19 admissions: 29 patients entered hospital and 19 were discharged since the last update on Jan. 7. The department also reported that three men — one in his 60s, one in his 70s and one in his 80s — had died of COVID-19. The rising number of infections has sickened health staff and created bottlenecks in emergency rooms, said Dr. Kirk Magee, chief of the central zone network of emergency departments. On Monday, all 36 beds in the Halifax Infirmary emergency room, where Magee works, were occupied, he said, along with some beds in a holding area. Patients at greatest risk were still being treated promptly, but patients who are at middle levels of risk may be waiting many hours to be examined, he added.

— Health officials in New Brunswick say two people died as a result of COVID-19 over the weekend and there have now been 172 deaths in the province from the virus. They say one person died in the Saint John region and the other was in the Miramichi region, and both were in their 70s. There are now 7,668 active cases of the virus in the province.

— Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister says it was no fun to be infected with COVID-19 but that he's feeling much better. John Haggie announced on New Year's Day he had contracted COVID-19 and was experiencing "regular cold symptoms." On Monday, he said he was feeling much better and that he was not admitted to hospital. Haggie was one of thousands of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to become infected with COVID-19 over the holidays, and he said Monday that the demand for testing overwhelmed the province's capacity to process all the swabs. Officials sent more than 6,635 tests to labs in Winnipeg and Toronto to be analyzed between Dec. 29 and Jan. 6, Haggie said.

— Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting 320 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday's update. There are 1,517 active reported cases of COVID-19 on the Island. Five people are hospitalized with the disease, including one in intensive care.

— Yukon is handing out its first shipment of COVID-19 rapid tests from the federal government to people with symptoms who don't meet the new requirements for PCR tests. Yukon says in a statement the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has created a growing demand and the PCR tests will be prioritized for those who are most at risk. The free antigen tests will be handed out in Whitehorse, while the government said those outside the city or who are from vulnerable populations will be able to go for a test in community centres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Critics stress health system capacity constraints as Trudeau speaks with premiers

    OTTAWA — Health experts and government critics are calling on the prime minister and premiers to fix cracks in Canada's health system and improve surge capacity as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Prime Minister Justin Trudeauwas to speak with provincial and territorial leaders Monday to discuss the mounting health crisis posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Conservative ethics critic John Brassard said Canadians have been dealing with lockdowns and restrictions for two years while very lit

  • Highway 1 closed as crews clear vehicles, debris from fatal multi-vehicle collision

    SICAMOUS, B.C. — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle pile up on the Trans Canada highway near Sicamous, B.C. RCMP say in a news release the collision involving several commercial tractor-trailer units, a cube van and motor vehicles on Highway 1 happened Saturday evening. They say early investigation has determined that a chain-reaction collision started when an eastbound flat deck tractor-trailer unit jackknifed and completely blocked all lanes of the highway in both directions. Mounties sa

  • U.S. advises against travel to Canada as COVID hospitalizations hit critical levels

    Children in Alberta and British Columbia returned to the classroom Monday as surging COVID-19 cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals in several provinces and prompted the United States to advise its citizens to "avoid travel" to Canada. Quebec reported an all-time high of 2,554 patients in hospital with COVID-19, a rise of 118 from the previous day's record of 2,436. Intensive care cases ticked down by nine for a total of 248. The province also reported 26 more deaths from the disease, and 10,5

  • EU delays deadline on green investment rules for nuclear and gas

    The European Commission said on Monday it has delayed to later this month the deadline for experts to give feedback on divisive plans to allow some natural gas and nuclear energy projects to be labelled as sustainable investments. The Commission drafted a plan late last year to add some gas and nuclear investments to the European Union's "taxonomy," its rule book to define which investments can be labelled as climate-friendly in the EU. Brussels said on Monday its expert advisers will have until Jan. 21 to provide feedback on the draft proposal, rather than until Jan. 12 as initially planned.

  • Moderna: over 50s may need annual boosters

    COVID vaccinations may be here to stay, at least for some people. Moderna's chief executive said Monday (January 10) that annual boosters could be needed for certain groups. That includes the over 50s and those with compromised immune systems.The U.S. company says it's developing a booster shot targeted at the Omicron variant, and expects clinical trials to start soon. Monday's comments came as Moderna updated its outlook for the year. It now expects sales of COVID shots worth $18.5 billion in 2022. The figure could yet increase by billions more though, if additional purchases including booster shots go ahead.Moderna says it's in active discussions over further vaccine contracts.

  • Polish official fired after calling Holocaust law 'stupid'

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish diplomat charged with improving contacts with Jews worldwide has been fired after he criticized his own government's approach to regulating Holocaust speech, the Foreign Ministry said Monday. Jaroslaw Nowak, the plenipotentiary for contacts with the Jewish diaspora described a Holocaust speech law passed by his country's ruling party as “stupid," in an interview last week with Jewish News, a weekly newspaper published in the U.K. Nowak also said Poland should pass

  • Alberta to narrow eligibility for PCR testing

    Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, announced a reduction in availability for PCR testing due to a rise in demand. PCR testing will be focused on specific categories of people in the province.

  • Pfizer CEO says Omicron-targeted vaccine is most likely outcome

    Bourla said Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE are working on both an Omicron-targeted vaccine version as well as a shot that would include both the previous vaccine as well as one targeted at the fast-spreading variant. "I think it is the most likely scenario," Bourla said, speaking at J.P. Morgan's annual healthcare conference, which is being held virtually this year. Bourla said Pfizer could be ready to file for U.S. regulatory approval for a redesigned vaccine and launch it as soon as March.

  • Exclusive: Pfizer plans to start human studies of its Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine before the end of January

    The pharma giant is on track to have a new version of its vaccine ready by late March, its chief scientist, Mikael Dolsten, told Insider.

  • Kidnapped Utah teen Madelyn Allen thanks the public for their support as the man accused of kidnapping her appears in court

    On Monday a judge postponed Brent Brown's preliminary hearing after his attorney requested more time to gather discovery.

  • Alberta student, parents say they feel abandoned as K-12 kids return to school

    EDMONTON — Twelve-year-old Charlie Kozak wasn't feeling safe about having to be in class Monday. "It's a chaotic mess," Charlie said during a phone interview last week from his home as he prepared to return to his school in Calgary. "I know some people in my class travelled out of country over Christmas break. Some people have done unsafe family gatherings. We're allowed to take masks off at our desks next to them (that) aren't six feet apart. "It's unsafe." While some parents are relieved that

  • Andrew Garfield says he nearly landed the role of Prince Caspian in 'The Chronicles of Narnia' franchise, but was told that he wasn't 'handsome enough'

    In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" star spoke about a setback that occurred early in his acting career.

  • Read the complaint seeking to keep Madison Cawthorn out of Congress, and his response

    A legal challenge to Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s reelection eligibility relies on a part of the 14th Amendment originally written to keep Confederate rebels from serving in Congress.

  • Commons committee to schedule emergency probe of collection of mobile data

    OTTAWA — The House of Commons ethics committee is expected to hold an emergency meeting later this week to investigate the Public Health Agency's decision to collect data from millions of mobile phones to understand travel patterns during the COVID pandemic. The Commons is still on its holiday break, but Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs asked for the committee to have an emergency meeting after it emerged the agency is seeking to extend the data collection practice more than another 12 months

  • Opposition calls for COVID-19 aid as Manitoba case numbers continue to climb

    WINNIPEG — The number of people in Manitoba hospitals with COVID-19 continues to climb. Health officials are reporting 378 COVID-19 hospitalizations, up 81 from Friday. The number of those patients in intensive care has grown slightly — to 38 from 34 — and there have been 19 deaths. To try to slow the spread, the government has maintained public health restrictions, including capacity limits in many indoor places, and has moved schools to remote learning this week. The Opposition New Democrats a

  • Coroner's inquiry into deaths in long-term care homes resumes as coroner looks for 'missing puzzle pieces'

    The coroner's inquiry into the deaths of thousands of seniors during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic resumed Monday with coroner Géhane Kamel looking for what she called "the missing puzzle piece" about preparing long-term care homes for the pandemic in early 2020. The lone witness Monday was Pierre Lafleur, a former high-ranking bureaucrat in Quebec's Health Ministry. He was responsible for convening meetings of one of several COVID-19 working groups in the ministry in the weeks leading

  • Halifax council considers proposal for 700-unit 'attainable housing' development

    Halifax regional council will consider starting a development agreement process on Tuesday for what developers are calling "attainable housing" on 45 hectares of land in Dartmouth. The development site is located between the Woodside Industrial Park and Highway 111 near the Mount Hope exit. City planners call it the Southdale Future Growth Node. Zzap Consulting and Clayton Developments have submitted a plan on behalf of the landowner, A.J. Legrow Holdings Limited. It involves 700 units of single

  • Weird and wonderful light pillars spotted in Whitby, Ontario

    Nature never ceases to be amazing.

  • Regina-born former Rider receiver Brayden Lenius signs tryout contract with NFL's Atlanta Falcons

    It didn't take long for former Saskatchewan Roughrider receiver Brayden Lenius to find a prospective new home down south. The Regina-born receiver tweeted a photo Monday of himself wearing a T-shirt from the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and signing a contract. The Falcons also announced Lenius's signing Monday. He was one of 17 players signed by the team to reserve-future contracts, which "bind the players to the team, giving them a shot to compete for a place on next season's 53-man roster during the

  • Numerous lawmakers test positive for COVID amid Omicron surge

    More than a half-dozen members of Congress have announced they tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days as the Omicron surge continues across many areas of the country.