Look out, Las Vegas – Dubai is hoping to become the capital of the ‘quickie’ wedding

A change to marriage laws in the UAE means holidaying couples in Dubai could receive a licence in as little as 24 hours, leading some commentators to label the Emirate “the Middle East’s answer to Las Vegas”. The truth, however, is a little more complicated.

Since 2022, nearby Abu Dhabi has allowed heterosexual civil marriages for non-Muslims or citizens of non-Muslim countries, with the necessary documentation taking as little as 24 hours to process. The changes are now being rolled out across the rest of the UAE, including Dubai, meaning visiting couples should be able to get married quickly and easily.

Previous regulations stated that marriages could only take place under Sharia law, so most non-Muslim expats and tourists had to have ceremonies elsewhere. The only other way to tie the knot was at an embassy, providing one was amenable. However, many proved unwilling to conduct ceremonies for partners from different countries.

Rules of attraction

The new laws are part of a gradual relaxation of regulations in a country where international expats make up almost 90 per cent of the population and tourism is big business. In 2022, the country decriminalised sex and cohabitation outside marriage for heterosexual couples (though homosexuality remains illegal).

Alongside the latest legislation, the UAE has also introduced no-fault divorces and automatic joint custody in moves that many believe are designed to help attract and retain expat residents. However, some foreign inhabitants and holidaymakers still fall foul of the country’s other laws: the FCDO reports that arrests have been made for kissing or being drunk in public.

Nowhere in the Middle East is the delicate balance between divergent cultures more apparent – and that’s one reason why Vegas-style ceremonies might not be on the horizon any time soon. As one resident tells me “The population has not changed and the government still represents both tradition and modernity”.

Glitz and glamour

There’s another reason why couples may not perceive the emirate as a quickie wedding destination. Holidays in Dubai are among the most expensive in the world and the wedding industry is believed to be geared to lavish ceremonies.

A 2020 article in Fortune which examined the Dubai trend for luxury weddings mentioned floors carpeted in flowers, custom chandeliers and helicopter transfers for the bride and groom.

But not every celebration is as extreme: 2022’s Holidu Wedding Price Index estimated the average cost of a wedding in the city at £20,363 (slightly cheaper than marrying in London or LA, and significantly less than Positano or the Hamptons).

Easy Wedding Dubai offers Express Court Wedding packages in Abu Dhabi, from £1,650, including document-checking, booking a time at the civil court, arranging a wedding bouquet and sorting out all the relevant certificates.

Despite this “we were expecting it but we haven’t seen a huge increase in enquiries from abroad,” says CEO Florian Ughetto. “The new law is amazing but is it going to make the UAE a Vegas-style destination? I don’t think so. The law changed a year ago and the number of couples getting married is stable”.

Meanwhile, sources say that much-reported 24-hour turnaround times for marriage licences are currently optimistic. For this reason, many wedding planners are still advising clients to have civil ceremonies outside of the UAE and before blessings in the country, just as they would in other countries such as France and Spain, which require lengthy periods of residency pre-nuptials.

In the longer term, however, the legislation will be good news for engaged couples hoping to hold back a bit of cash for the Cristal budget.

“When people need to get a civil marriage certificate back in their home country, the majority of them don’t just get married at that point,” says Lana Olifer of Lana Wedding Planner.

“They usually throw a party with friends and family. So you end up [going to Dubai and] doing it twice, and financially that’s not sensible. Why put all your efforts into choosing a great dress and make-up for something that feels like a rehearsal?”

Have you tied the knot in Dubai? Would you? Let us know in the comments section below…