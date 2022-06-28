Jacquemus has unveiled its Fall 2022 Ready-To-Wear collection, presenting a neutral black and white display of simultaneous excess and restraint. The latest capsule from the French luxury brand offers frothy tulle peeking out of otherwise slinky dresses and austere pantsuits.

The limited color palette gave designer Simon Porte Jacquemus the room to experiment with shapes and textures as mesh fabrics made several appearances alongside structured tailoring, delivering a dose of subversive juxtaposition. A return to nature was also clear as textural elements as seashell-like tassels appear on several designs, while midriff-baring two-pieces display the brand’s unabashed love for skin. Jacquemus expertly plays with the latest resurgence of the low-rise trend as sheer makeshift underwear arrives underneath draped skirts.

Meanwhile, more utilitarian options, such as the fully pocketed jacket and cargo pants set still remains playful as it is adorned with a foamy piece of tulle, bubbling out of the outerwear piece’s side. Elsewhere, cut-outs around the collarbone transform otherwise lackluster tops into subversive basics. Folded over necklines on blazers tailored towards today’s trends also bear exposed belly buttons for extra edge.

Take a look at Jacquemus’ Fall 2022 Ready-To-Wear collection in the gallery above.