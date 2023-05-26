A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Ituran Location and Control fair value estimate is US$20.42

Current share price of US$23.32 suggests Ituran Location and Control is potentially trading close to its fair value

How far off is Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$34.3m US$33.2m US$32.7m US$32.5m US$32.6m US$32.9m US$33.3m US$33.8m US$34.4m US$35.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -5.40% Est @ -3.14% Est @ -1.57% Est @ -0.46% Est @ 0.31% Est @ 0.85% Est @ 1.23% Est @ 1.49% Est @ 1.68% Est @ 1.81% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.4% US$31.3 US$27.7 US$25.0 US$22.7 US$20.8 US$19.2 US$17.8 US$16.5 US$15.3 US$14.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$211m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$35m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.4%– 2.1%) = US$491m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$491m÷ ( 1 + 9.4%)10= US$200m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$411m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$23.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ituran Location and Control as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.016. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Ituran Location and Control, we've put together three fundamental items you should consider:

Risks: Be aware that Ituran Location and Control is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us... Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

