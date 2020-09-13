A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Eleco fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£4.43m UK£4.88m UK£5.24m UK£5.53m UK£5.77m UK£5.96m UK£6.12m UK£6.26m UK£6.38m UK£6.49m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 13.81% Est @ 10.04% Est @ 7.39% Est @ 5.54% Est @ 4.24% Est @ 3.34% Est @ 2.7% Est @ 2.26% Est @ 1.95% Est @ 1.73% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% UK£4.1 UK£4.2 UK£4.1 UK£4.0 UK£3.9 UK£3.7 UK£3.5 UK£3.3 UK£3.1 UK£2.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£36m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£6.5m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.3%– 1.2%) = UK£93m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£93m÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= UK£42m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£78m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.9, the company appears about fair value at a 10.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Eleco as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.024. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

