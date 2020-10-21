A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Daseke

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$108.0m US$72.5m US$56.2m US$47.8m US$43.1m US$40.4m US$38.9m US$38.2m US$37.9m US$38.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -32.91% Est @ -22.37% Est @ -14.99% Est @ -9.83% Est @ -6.21% Est @ -3.68% Est @ -1.91% Est @ -0.67% Est @ 0.19% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 13% US$95.7 US$56.9 US$39.1 US$29.5 US$23.6 US$19.6 US$16.7 US$14.5 US$12.8 US$11.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$319m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$38m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (13%– 2.2%) = US$365m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$365m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= US$109m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$428m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$6.5, the company appears about fair value at a 1.7% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf More

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Daseke as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.769. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Story continues