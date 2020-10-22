A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Clearwater Paper fairly valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$130.0m US$113.5m US$104.2m US$98.9m US$96.1m US$94.8m US$94.5m US$95.0m US$95.9m US$97.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -12.67% Est @ -8.2% Est @ -5.07% Est @ -2.89% Est @ -1.35% Est @ -0.28% Est @ 0.47% Est @ 0.99% Est @ 1.36% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 14% US$114 US$87.0 US$69.9 US$58.1 US$49.4 US$42.6 US$37.2 US$32.7 US$28.9 US$25.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$545m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$97m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (14%– 2.2%) = US$827m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$827m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= US$218m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$763m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$39.8, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Clearwater Paper as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

