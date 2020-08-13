A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Crunching the numbers
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|2030
|Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|US$385.1k
|US$450.6k
|US$507.3k
|US$555.5k
|US$596.2k
|US$630.7k
|US$660.6k
|US$687.0k
|US$710.9k
|US$733.0k
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Est @ 23.34%
|Est @ 17.02%
|Est @ 12.59%
|Est @ 9.49%
|Est @ 7.32%
|Est @ 5.8%
|Est @ 4.74%
|Est @ 4%
|Est @ 3.48%
|Est @ 3.11%
|Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6%
|US$0.4
|US$0.4
|US$0.4
|US$0.4
|US$0.4
|US$0.4
|US$0.4
|US$0.4
|US$0.3
|US$0.3
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$3.0m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$733k× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.3%) = US$12m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$12m÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= US$5.1m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$8.1m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.002, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bass Oil as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.063. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Moving On:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Bass Oil, we've compiled three important elements you should consider:
