Take a Look Inside the YEEZY Gap Store in NYC's Times Square

Shortly after news of Ye's YEEZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection releasing in stores for the first time, the retailer has unveiled a closer look at its Times Square flagship location in NYC.

Accompanied by a virtual game experience designed by Demna, the physical launch arrives ahead of a wider release in the U.S. YEEZY Gap has since unveiled a list of stores stocking the coveted collection, ranging from locations in California and Texas, all the way to Chicago and New Jersey.

In true Ye and Demna fashion, the store's interior is covered in black for a minimalist yet futuristic aesthetic. In one section of the space, visitors can try out the digital game experience.

You can see the full list of Gap stores stocking the YEEZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection here. The range is also available online at YEEZY Gap and Balenciaga's web stores in addition to select retailers.