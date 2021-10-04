A Look Inside Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag, Presented by Lifetime
When it’s time to call it a night, guests of Variety’s exclusive invite-only Power of Women: Los Angeles presented by Lifetime are each given a special curated gift bag. The Away Weekender runneth over with the finest in skincare, haircare, cosmetics, entertainment and lifestyle products. Self-care knows no bounds with these intuitive products.
Scroll down to shop the bag and discover the hottest gifts for the powerful women in your life.
<img class=" wp-image-1235080637" src="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/PDP_Natural_Weekender_04.webp?w=300" alt=". - Credit: Courtesy of Away" width="529" height="440" />Courtesy of Away
All items live in Away’s versatile canvas duffle, known as “The Weekender.” This thoughtfully designed bag—complete with a shoe compartment and laptop sleeve—is the perfect on-the-road accessory.
<img class="wp-image-1235080639 size-large" src="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_1.jpg?w=1000" alt=". - Credit: Variety" width="1000" height="250" srcset="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_1.jpg 1000w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_1.jpg?resize=150,38 150w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_1.jpg?resize=300,75 300w" sizes="(min-width: 87.5rem) 1000px, (min-width: 78.75rem) 681px, (min-width: 48rem) 450px, (max-width: 48rem) 250px" />Variety
You better get glowing…
> Beekman 1802, MILK Bar Probiotic Facial Cleansing Bar
> Dr. Bronner’s, Organic Shaving Soaps
> Elemis, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
> Exo Supply, EXO Pure Remover Wipes
> Garnier, Micellar Cleansing Water
> goop, GOOPGLOW Morning Skin Superpowder
> Grande Cosmetics, GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
> Hello Products, Vegan Lip Balm SPF 15 in Sweet Mint
> Josie Maran, Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub in Sweet Peach Nectar
> Laki Naturals, Rose Garden Epsom Salt Bath Soak
> Mad Hippie, AHA Exfoliating Peel
> Niema Beauty, Rose Water Hydrating Mist
> OSEA, Undaria Algae Body Oil
> Perlier, Shower Creams
> Rosebud Perfume Company, Inc., Lip Balm
> SKIN&CO ROMA, Truffle Therapy Face Toner
> Sol de Janeiro, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
> Sunday Riley Modern Skincare, Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
> Supergoop, Glowscreen Body SPF 40
> Victorialand Beauty, Rose Quartz Roller
> Victorialand Beauty, Face Moisturizer
> Victorialand Beauty, Face Oil
> Victorialand Beauty, Sleep Mask
> Wander Beauty, Baggage Claim Eye Masks
> Wen by Chaz Dean, Botanical Hair & Skin Dry Oil Intensive Treatment Spray
Wen by Chaz Dean, Bella Spirit® Self Tanning Bronzing Mist
> Youth to the People- Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask
Give your locks some love with these revitalizing products.
> Davines, MOMO Shampoo
Davines, MOMO Conditioner
Davines, skin regimen/lip balm
> Nelson j™ Beverly Hills, One Minute HAIR BOTOX Leave-in Lavender Oil Infused Treatment
> PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross, Microfiber Towel
>Act+Acre, Plant Based Dry Shampoo
>Act+Acre, Cold Processed ® Scalp Detox
This bag is glam-packed with beauty must-haves.
> Clean Reserve, Lush Fleur
> Dose of Colors, Liquid Matte Lipstick Truffle
> L.O.C.K.- Waterproof Flat Brush Eyeliner
> Lumene North America, LLC, Lumene Invisible Illumination Instant Illuminizer
> Manna Kadar Beauty, Long-Wear Mineral Powders
> Pinrose, Petal Packs
> Pixi Beauty, Large Lash Mascara Bold Black
> Spatty, Spatty Lip
> Sunnies Face, Fluffmatte Milkshake Lipstick
> Sunnies Face, Fluffmatte 143 Lipstick
> V-Luxe- DIY Volume Lash Extension Kit
Feast your eyes and ears on this can’t-miss content.
> Amazon Studios, 3 months gift subscription to Audible
> Disney, Cruella Blu-ray Combo Pack
> METRO GOLDWYN MAYER (MGM), Legally Blonde DVD
> NBCUniversal, SPIRIT UNTAMED DVD
> Searchlight Pictures- Nomadland Blu-ray
Elevating the day-to-day with relaxation staples, on-the-go essentials and everything in between.
> All Good, Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray – Peppermint
> Bala, Bala Band
> Bombas, Women’s Original Calf Socks
> CORE, CORE Classic Hat
> Craig’s Vegan, 20% off Discount Card
> goop kitchen, Promo Card
> Intelligent Change, Productivity Planner
> Klean Kanteen, 8mm Stainless Steel Straw
> Mer-Sea, lavender sachets/silk eye pillow
> Nest, Sicilian Tangerine Classic Candle
> Pukka, Relax Selection Box
> Ramy Brook, Sunglasses
> Ride Alto, Gift Card
> Saje Natural Wellness, Peppermint Halo
> Sam Edelman, Gift Card
> Silk Laundry, Silk-Organza Bag
> Slip, White Queen Envelope Pillowcase
> Thread Wallets, Airpod Case
> Variety, Luggage tag
> YETI, Rambler 10oz Tumbler
> Youtheory, Immune+ Daily Wellness
<img class="wp-image-1235080645 size-large" src="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_6.jpg?w=1000" alt=". - Credit: Variety" width="1000" height="250" srcset="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_6.jpg 1000w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_6.jpg?resize=150,38 150w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_6.jpg?resize=300,75 300w" sizes="(min-width: 87.5rem) 1000px, (min-width: 78.75rem) 681px, (min-width: 48rem) 450px, (max-width: 48rem) 250px" />Variety
