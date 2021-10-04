A Look Inside Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag, Presented by Lifetime

When it’s time to call it a night, guests of Variety’s exclusive invite-only Power of Women: Los Angeles presented by Lifetime are each given a special curated gift bag. The Away Weekender runneth over with the finest in skincare, haircare, cosmetics, entertainment and lifestyle products. Self-care knows no bounds with these intuitive products.

Scroll down to shop the bag and discover the hottest gifts for the powerful women in your life.

<img class=" wp-image-1235080637" src="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/PDP_Natural_Weekender_04.webp?w=300" alt=". - Credit: Courtesy of Away" width="529" height="440" />Courtesy of Away

All items live in Away’s versatile canvas duffle, known as “The Weekender.” This thoughtfully designed bag—complete with a shoe compartment and laptop sleeve—is the perfect on-the-road accessory.

<img class="wp-image-1235080639 size-large" src="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_1.jpg?w=1000" alt=". - Credit: Variety" width="1000" height="250" srcset="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_1.jpg 1000w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_1.jpg?resize=150,38 150w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_1.jpg?resize=300,75 300w" sizes="(min-width: 87.5rem) 1000px, (min-width: 78.75rem) 681px, (min-width: 48rem) 450px, (max-width: 48rem) 250px" />Variety

You better get glowing…

> Beekman 1802, MILK Bar Probiotic Facial Cleansing Bar

> Dr. Bronner’s, Organic Shaving Soaps

> Elemis, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

> Exo Supply, EXO Pure Remover Wipes

> Garnier, Micellar Cleansing Water

> goop, GOOPGLOW Morning Skin Superpowder

> Grande Cosmetics, GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

> Hello Products, Vegan Lip Balm SPF 15 in Sweet Mint

> Josie Maran, Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub in Sweet Peach Nectar

> Laki Naturals, Rose Garden Epsom Salt Bath Soak

> Mad Hippie, AHA Exfoliating Peel

> Niema Beauty, Rose Water Hydrating Mist

> OSEA, Undaria Algae Body Oil

> Perlier, Shower Creams

> Rosebud Perfume Company, Inc., Lip Balm

> SKIN&CO ROMA, Truffle Therapy Face Toner

> Sol de Janeiro, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

> Sunday Riley Modern Skincare, Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

> Supergoop, Glowscreen Body SPF 40

> Victorialand Beauty, Rose Quartz Roller

> Victorialand Beauty, Face Moisturizer

> Victorialand Beauty, Face Oil

> Victorialand Beauty, Sleep Mask

> Wander Beauty, Baggage Claim Eye Masks

> Wen by Chaz Dean, Botanical Hair & Skin Dry Oil Intensive Treatment Spray

Wen by Chaz Dean, Bella Spirit® Self Tanning Bronzing Mist

> Youth to the People- Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

Give your locks some love with these revitalizing products.

> Davines, MOMO Shampoo

Davines, MOMO Conditioner

Davines, skin regimen/lip balm

> Nelson j™ Beverly Hills, One Minute HAIR BOTOX Leave-in Lavender Oil Infused Treatment

> PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross, Microfiber Towel

>Act+Acre, Plant Based Dry Shampoo

>Act+Acre, Cold Processed ® Scalp Detox

This bag is glam-packed with beauty must-haves.

> Clean Reserve, Lush Fleur

> Dose of Colors, Liquid Matte Lipstick Truffle

> L.O.C.K.- Waterproof Flat Brush Eyeliner

> Lumene North America, LLC, Lumene Invisible Illumination Instant Illuminizer

> Manna Kadar Beauty, Long-Wear Mineral Powders

> Pinrose, Petal Packs

> Pixi Beauty, Large Lash Mascara Bold Black

> Spatty, Spatty Lip

> Sunnies Face, Fluffmatte Milkshake Lipstick

> Sunnies Face, Fluffmatte 143 Lipstick

> V-Luxe- DIY Volume Lash Extension Kit

Feast your eyes and ears on this can’t-miss content.

> Amazon Studios, 3 months gift subscription to Audible

> Disney, Cruella Blu-ray Combo Pack

> METRO GOLDWYN MAYER (MGM), Legally Blonde DVD

> NBCUniversal, SPIRIT UNTAMED DVD

> Searchlight Pictures- Nomadland Blu-ray

Elevating the day-to-day with relaxation staples, on-the-go essentials and everything in between.

> All Good, Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray – Peppermint

> Bala, Bala Band

> Bombas, Women’s Original Calf Socks

> CORE, CORE Classic Hat

> Craig’s Vegan, 20% off Discount Card

> goop kitchen, Promo Card

> Intelligent Change, Productivity Planner

> Klean Kanteen, 8mm Stainless Steel Straw

> Mer-Sea, lavender sachets/silk eye pillow

> Nest, Sicilian Tangerine Classic Candle

> Pukka, Relax Selection Box

> Ramy Brook, Sunglasses

> Ride Alto, Gift Card

> Saje Natural Wellness, Peppermint Halo

> Sam Edelman, Gift Card

> Silk Laundry, Silk-Organza Bag

> Slip, White Queen Envelope Pillowcase

> Thread Wallets, Airpod Case

> Variety, Luggage tag

> YETI, Rambler 10oz Tumbler

> Youtheory, Immune+ Daily Wellness

<img class="wp-image-1235080645 size-large" src="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_6.jpg?w=1000" alt=". - Credit: Variety" width="1000" height="250" srcset="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_6.jpg 1000w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_6.jpg?resize=150,38 150w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/POW_LA_2021_GIFT_BAG_ARTICLE_1000x563_6.jpg?resize=300,75 300w" sizes="(min-width: 87.5rem) 1000px, (min-width: 78.75rem) 681px, (min-width: 48rem) 450px, (max-width: 48rem) 250px" />Variety

