A Look Inside Patrick Dempsey's Car Collection

What does the actor turned race car driver keep in his garage?

Patrick Dempsey is an actor who's had global fame in several different generations. I grew up with him as a scrawny, but charming, character in several iconic '80s movies, but most people know him as McDreamy from Grey's Anatomy or Robert from Enchanted. These days, Dempsey seems to enjoy activites off camera, like racing. So what kind of cars spark the interest of Patrick Dempsey? Let's see.

Jaguar XK120

When McDreamy was swooning viewers on Grey's Anatomy, Patrick Dempsey was picking up this classic Jag. The XK120 was an extremely important model for Jaguar and it is accredited for launching the auto maker into the global spotlight.

1963 Porsche 356

Speaking of movies from the '80s, this car is a result of Dempsey's payday from the 1987 movie Can't Buy Me Love when the actor was a young buck at 21-years-old.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Gullwing

When you're Patrick Dempsey, you can daily drive anything you want, and he choose to daily a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Gullwing. The car has timeless style, much like Dempsey himself.

Ferrari Daytona

It's not all smooth sailing with the cars he's owned, Dempsey called his Ferrari Daytona the worst car he's ever owned, but still loves the car. He noted that it had an impressive V12 engine, but it's a very difficult car overall.

Panoz Esperante GT

A car guy with money has to have a rare car like the Panoz Esperante GT. The car is hand-built and has a Corvette engine.

Porsche 911 SC

Dempsey's 1982 Porsche 911 SC was given an upgraded 3.6-liter engine for more power, but it's largely a stock otherwise.

Lotus Exige S

The track-ready Lotus Exige S is another vehicle Dempsey uses daily. This is an immensly fast car and shows that he's a true car guy with thirst for speed.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Dempsey is said to jump in this car to drive around Los Angeles and canyon roads.

