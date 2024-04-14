Look inside new, Myrtle Beach oceanfront beach club that offers cabanas, ocean view dining

Right next to the ocean, one of Myrtle Beach’s most historic golf courses has opened a two-floor beach club for its members before hosting its first PGA Tour Tournament.

But those looking to enjoy its sleek yet casual design and many amenities will have to apply for membership at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club.

While its website doesn’t list the cost of membership, the golf lifestyle platform Golf Live Navigators claims membership costs between $5,001 to $10,000 a year with a $25,001 to $50,000 initiation fee.

It’s clear that the exclusive Dunes Beach Club went all out to provide a casual, experience for its members and their guests.

The 15,000-square-foot space has pools with cabanas for adults and kids and two-putt holes on the front turf lawn. The club also provides a high-end dining experience on the second floor.

Brian Miklaszewski is The Dunes Beach Club general manager and has been with the course since 2007. He said the club will fully open Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Miklaszewski added it’s a place for members and their guests to relax, especially with the influx of visitors for the upcoming Myrtle Beach Classic.

“The timing couldn’t have been more perfect,” he said. “Our name says it all — we’re the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. It kind of laid the framework for us.”

Miklaszewski said the concept was planned before 2020, and the club broke ground on the site in November 2022. He declined to say how much the entire project cost but claimed the venture had a “multi-million” dollar price point.

The upstairs dining area, featuring more than 100 seats, has three different components. There’s a balcony where members can sit and eat while looking down on the pool and out at the beach and ocean.

The central dining area’s mood is precise yet relaxed. An 18-seat bar sits in the middle of the room, surrounded by neatly organized tables ready for patrons to sit down and eat. The beach theme room, with tan and muted greens, has an ocean view, and the windows open up to let the cool sea breeze in.

The new ocean front Dunes Beach Club, part of the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, is set to open April 16, 2024. The two-level, 15,000 square foot facility features both open air and enclosed dining, balconies, pools with cabanas, and a play areas for children. The Dunes Club hosts 870 members, their families and guests. April 12, 2024.

It can be a place for a more formal occasion or date night, especially in the more secluded dining area tucked away on the second floor where the windows don’t open. The ambiance is accented by the Dunes Golf & Beach Club’s alligator logo prominently placed throughout the top floor. The alligator is on the placemats, the light in the center of the small tables is green like an alligator, and one of the beer taps looks like an alligator’s head.

However, Miklaszewski said members won’t need a jacket or blazer. They can walk from the pool or golf course, sit down for a bite to eat, and watch from the close to a dozen televisions within The Dunes Beach Club. There are locker rooms on the second floor for people who want to freshen up.

“The casualness, our members just loved that,” Miklaszewski said. “I think when we created this, we already knew that the membership would love it.”

The menu complements this theme. Dishes include a lobster quesadilla and a burger with a lobster filling and fried shrimp on top. The dinner menu focuses primarily on seafood, while salads and healthy dishes are the main event of lunch. Pizza will also be on the menu, as the kitchen has a gas oven that heats to 700 degrees. Miklaszewski added that there would be a buffet near the pool that would be more geared toward kids.

For beer enthusiasts, there are options, including from Grand Strand Brewery. Wine lovers can partake in different kinds of wines, including on-tap prosecco. Meanwhile, the first-floor bar features more frozen drinks like strawberry daiquiris and pina coladas, with mocktails for the kids.

He added The Dunes Beach Club is hiring about 15 people to staff the facility. Miklaszewski said interested parties can apply on the club’s website.