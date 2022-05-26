Take a Look Inside Levi’s® Dedicated 501® Store Experience

To celebrate the iconic 501® jean, Levi’s® have launched an immersive new in-store experience at its London Regent Street flagship store.

The experience sees the space transformed to honour 149 years of the 501®, through a combination of sound, light and motion. Across a moving carousel of canvases in the central store area, visitors can experience the latest “The Number That Changed Everything” campaign and explore the new 501® Crazy Legs collection.

To begin the experience, customers are invited to press a red button to activate the brand’s 501® projection mapping display, where visual and sound effects come together to animate a living mood board. Transitioning from the current global 501® campaign, participants are then transported to the summer of ‘67, where they will become immersed in the vibrant colours and funky designs that have inspired Levi’s new 501® Crazy Leg collection. As the red-painted atrium spins back to the present day, the 501® jean remains, hinting at the timelessness of the jean that started it all.

The latest Levi’s® 501® range is available to shop in-store, on Levi’s webstore and the Levi’s® app.

Visit the special 501® day in-store experience from May 20 at the following address:

Levi’s®

176 Regent St.

London, W1B 5TJ