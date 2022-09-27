Take a Look Inside Jacquemus' First-Ever Boutique in Paris

Announced earlier this month, Jacquemus' first-ever boutique is now open in Paris.

Dubbed La Boutique Montaigne, the concept store is located at 58 Avenue Montaigne, spanning 200 square meters of space filled with Simon Porte Jacquemus' vision for his eponymous brand. Taking up two floors of an Art Deco building constructed in the early 20th century, the boutique is essentially an extension of the creative's Fall/Winter 2022 "La Papier" runway, boasting all-white aesthetics throughout.

The interior of the shop features an extra-large popcorn machine, accompanying garments displayed throughout the space. Visitors can shop from the main area, as well as the VIP salon for a more personalized shopping experience. With inspiration from his "La Papier" show, the store features design elements such as plaster racks inspired by Giacometti, as well as a round mirror influenced by Pierre Cardin.

While it's unconfirmed whether the store will be permanent, it is currently scheduled to be open for the next five months, following up on the previous short-term pop-ups in Paris and Milan.

Take a closer look inside the store via the gallery above. La Boutique Montaigne is open from September 2022 to February 2023.

Jacquemus Paris Boutique

58 Av. Montaigne

75008 Paris, France