A look at some of the incredible art you can see at the fairs during Miami Art Week

Miami Art Week is in full swing through Sunday and now that we have had a chance to visit several of the fairs, here are some of the works of art that we are most excited about.

Art Basel

1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach

Hometown Hero

Rare work by Purvis Young is priced at $375 at the Hirschl & Adler booth, D26.

The late Purvis Young was one of Miami’s original hometown art heroes. His genius was often undervalued during his lifetime; two decades ago, you could pick up paintings on reclaimed boards for a pittance on the Overtown sidewalk. No more. A rare painting melding themes of the Vietnam war with Cuba’s struggle for freedom is priced at $375,000. Boosting the value was a recent record auction price of $350,000 for an intricate crying saint painting. See it at the Hirschl & Adler booth, D26.

Preview of coming attractions

“The Stars Are Our Ancetors,” 2022, by Jeffrey Gibson, at the Sikkema Jenkins booth at Art Basel Miami Beach, 2023.

Brooklyn-based painter / sculptor Jeffrey Gibson will represent the U.S. in the 2024 Venice Biennale, the bi-annual equivalent of the World’s Fair for art. Even he doesn’t know exactly what the final installation will look like - “I won’t see the whole thing come together until it’s in place,” he said. You can get a look at his work at two of his works at the Skikkema Jenkins booth, A14.

At the delta

Frank Stella’s first black painting, “Delta.”

Frank Stella changed the face of art with his first black painting, “Delta.” The 1958 work created a new visual language that arguably led to the development of Color Field Painting (don’t miss the Color Field exhibition now at the NSU Art Museum) and Minimalism. Most of the black paintings already belong to museums and wealthy collectors; the 87-year-old artist has kept this one in his personal collection but is now offering it for sale. Not ready to drop $45 million for it? You can still take a look at the Yares gallery booth, A50.

Composition for Face and Hands (ASMR)

A video installation titled Composition for Face and Hands by Oliver Beer at Meridians during Art Basel.

There is an incessant slapping sound echoed through the gallery space. It’s not a fight in the middle of Art Basel. It’s a video installation by British artist Oliver Beer. “Composition for Face and Hands (ASMR)“ shows two women, each featured on their own LED screen, repeatedly slap each other’s faces until their cheeks turn bright pink. They suddenly stop and just stare at each other in silence. Located in Meridians.

Fantasy World

Guests were invited to play with Fantasy World by Artist Anthony Akinbola.

A happy tune plays as visitors try their hand at “Fantasy World,” a functioning claw machine game and artwork by New York-based artist Anthony Akinbola. It’s on display at “The Poetics of Dimensions,” a collaboration with UBS and ARTNOIR. “Fantasy World” is all about the thrill of almost winning something. At a fair where guests are asked not to touch anything, ARTNOIR wanted to provide an interactive experience. Find it in Meridians.

ART MIAMI

1 Herald Plaza, Miami

Art of the Stars

Actor / artist Pierce Brosnon discusses his art with a fairgoer at Art Miami.

It stands to reason that creativity would span more than one art form. You can see the results at Art Miami, where several different booths are showcasing the works of well-known actors including Pierce Brosnan (Markowicz, AM409), Johnny Depp (Chase Contemporary, AM 218) and Billy Zane (The Wall, AM314). As the still-handsome Brosnan explained at a Wednesday night talk, the same energy he uses to look inside himself to relate to James Bond and other film characters is imbued in the art he’s been making since his youth.

Johnny Depp’s “Buy The Ticket, Take The Ride” is on display during a VIP preview at Art Miami.

Additionally a painting by Spanish actor Jordi Molla (“Bad Boys II,” “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”) will be on display Thursday only at 591 NW 29th Street; it is being auctioned to benefit the Perry J. Cohen Foundation online at 32auctions.com.

Design Miami\

Meridian Avenue and 19th Street, Miami Beach

Chairs for Human and Spirit Use

Two models sit in Maria Abravanic’s “Chairs for Human and Spirit Use” during the VIP opening of Design Miami in Miami Beach.

Maria Abramovic explores the relationship between the practical and the metaphysical with her Chairs for Human and Spirit Use. She created a large wooden chair for humans to sit and a smaller one for their spirit. The high-backed human chair has a set of rungs to enable people to climb on, as if it were a highchair for adults. It also features an overhang encrusted with quartz crystals hanging like stalactites in a cave. The four legs of the spirit chair are encased in matching crystalline rock, presenting a fragility that seemingly renders the chair unable to bear any weight. The chairs are sold in pairs, at HAADA, a contemporary nomadic gallery in New York. P/06; PRICE: $195,000 per set.

Exploded Chair

“Exploded Chair” by Joyce Lin.

Joyce Lin goes so far as to deconstruct her aptly named Exploded Chair. Each segment – legs, seat, spindles, top rail – is made of white oak and compartmentalized in clear acrylic. In doing so, Lin invites the viewer to reflect upon the discord and harmony between natural objects and those that are manmade. R&Company in New York LOCATION: DESIGN MIAMI G/30.

En Tus Brazos

“En Tus Brazos” by Reynald Rodriguez

Reynold Rodriguez embodies the resilience and resourcefulness of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria ravaged the Caribbean island in 2017. His En Tus Brazos (In Your Arms) is carved from a single tree and resembles a scooped seat atop two legs. The highly-polished sculpted seat contrasts with the charred exterior of the tree. Charles Burnand Gallery of London LOCATION: DESIGN MIAMI G/20

Creek Chair

“Creek Chair” by Frieda Escobedo

Another exquisite chair is the Creek Chair created by Mexican artist Frieda Escobedo as an homage to Cuban artist Ana Medieta. Based on a stainless steel tube frame, the chair overflows with strand upon strand of nickel ball chains that form the seat and back of the chair and cascade into a puddle of chains to the right and left. The chair plays on the themes of reflection found in Mendieta’s work, according to the Friedman Benda Gallery. LOCATION G/11 PRICE: $32,000 EDITION: 8

UNTITLED

Ocean Drive at 12th Street., Miami Beach

Saris by Suchitra Mattai

Fiber in many forms weaves its way through UNTITLED. Some of the most beautiful and intricate are by Suchitra Mattai, who weaves vintage saris from her Indo-Caribbean family into wall hangings and creates tapestries adorned with beads and sequins. The results are both intriguing and beautiful. At K Contemporary, booth C-25. (Also catch her installation at Art Basel at Roberts Projects, B9.)

Artist Afra Eisma with one of her playful woven works.

Dutch artist Afra Eisma crafts immersive artwork you can lie on, sit on, play on - or hang on the wall -- as an antidote to the sterility of a technological age. At No Man’s Art Gallery, booth C-17.

“Holding you, holding me” at UNTITLED.

Though she’s just graduating from New York’s School of Visual Arts, the artist Kiarita is already taking center stage at the school’s UNTITLED presentation with three works from found objects. “Holding you, holding me” is intended to capture the beauty of a friends’ relationship in which one partner smiles while sleeping. Booth C66.

NADA

Ice Palace, 1400 N. Miami Ave., Miami

Camila Falquez

Colombian photographer Camila Falquez creates images are imbued with social justice themes, combining raw silk as a symbol of beauty. PAMM bought one of a Colombian trans-gender indigenous leader. At Hannah Traore Gallery, booth B306. From $10,000.

“History blanket” by Baxter Kaziol

Still a grad student at Yale, Baxter Kaziol already is creating thought provoking works. Two “history blankets” -- fabric screens in the style of a West African hunters vest -- feature found objects such as toy swords and guns, a frying pan and a wearable suit -- that he has wrapped in canvas and hand-stitched in a unique depiction of modern reality. At Storage, booth C104. From $7,600.

Work by Chilean artist Josefina Concha.

Chilean artist Josefina Concha uses a sewing machine and white cotton to create ethereal fabric hangings whose colors are created with bobbin thread. A single work takes more than a month. At Galleria Patricia Ready, booth C215. From $12,000.

Dollhouse sculptures by artist Mia Ardito.

At first glance, Mia Ardito’s sculpture look like intricate dollhouses - natural, when you know that both her grandfathers were, in fact, professional dollhouse makers. Ardito creates them as sets for a reality show that she videos featuring Barbies and other dolls as performers. The facades may seem mundane - but look behind, and you’ll astonishingly intricate rooms that beg for exploration. At Bracket Creek Exhibitions, booth C102. From $12,000.

HAMPTON HOUSE

4200 NW 27th Ave., Miami

The Historic Hampton house hosts an exhibit that celebrates

One of the city’s great hidden gems is Hampton House, a Green Book motel that welcomed Martin Luther King Jr. and Mohammed Ali, among its famed guests. (It also was the setting for the film, “One Night in Miami.” This week, the Brownsville cultural center is host to “Gimme Shelter,” an exhibition co-curated by Beth Rudin DeWoody, Zoe Lukov, Maynard Monrow and Laura Dvorkin, that pays tribute to the hotel’s history.

Among the must-sees here are one of Nick Cave’s glittered suits, paintings by Miami’s Jared McGriff, a poignant Lorna Simpson image entitled “You are Not Good Enough.” Naama Tsbar’s installation features a guitar has been broken and refashioned into a new instrument that you can actually lie down and play - a symbol of resilience.