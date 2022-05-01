Take a look at Google's latest New York campus, which features the city's largest rooftop park and panoramic views over Manhattan

The new office has a rooftop park. Jakob Dahlin/Courtesy of Google.

Google opened a new campus situated along the Hudson River on April 18.

The office space is topped by the city's largest rooftop open space at nearly two acres.

Google opened the new office space as it adopted a new hybrid-work model earlier this month.

Google opened a new campus for its New York staff on April 18. The new office space is situated on a pier which looks out over Manhattan and the Hudson River and features a large-scale rooftop park.

The new campus is located on Pier 57, along the Hudson River to the west of Manhattan.

The office — which takes up around 350,000 square feet on the pier — features a rooftop park which is open to the public. At 80,000 square feet, the park is the most expansive rooftop open space in the city.

The rooftop park will also pose as a screening spot for the Tribeca Film Festival, scheduled for June 2022.

Google also said it would include ground-floor space that's open to the public and will include a food hall and gathering spot — dubbed the "living room" — where people can take in views over the city.

The tech giant is also incorporating a "tech-oriented public classroom" to be used by Hudson River Park's River Project team for environmental education, according to a company press release.

The tech giant is the first to rent on the pier, which has recently been restored.

The pier was built in 1952 and originally functioned as a steamship terminal before being converted into a base for the New York City Transit Authority's depot. It had been closed since 2003 until its renovation.

The launch of the new office comes soon after the tech giant said it would start rolling out a hybrid-work model in the San Francisco bay area and other places from April 4. Workers should come in at least three days a week, but could also request to work from home permanently, the firm said.

Google announced in September 2021 that it would buy office space it already leases as part of its Google Hudson Square campus for $2.1 billion. The building — which is still undergoing renovations — will not open until 2023.

Last year, San Jose City Council also approved Google's plans to build a sprawling mixed-use mega-campus, covering 80 acres of land and enough office space to accommodate 20,000 workers.

