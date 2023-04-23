Here’s a look at FIU football depth chart after spring game is rained out

FIU’s Spring Showcase was rained out after just 20 minutes on Saturday night, but Panthers football coach Mike MacIntyre still found a way to have fun, holding a “dance off” in the locker room with his players.

“If I go viral,” MacIntyre said of his dancing, “I just want you to know that will be my next job.”

MacIntyre met with the media during one of the rain/lightning delays, and, among other things, he talked about some of the defensive stars of this year’s spring camp.

“Our D-line, we’re bigger and stronger [than last year],” MacIntyre began. “We have more depth.

“[At outside linebacker], Shaun Peterson and Alex Nobles have gone to another level of their pass rush and athleticism and understanding of the game.”

In the secondary, MacIntyre singled out safety Demetrius Hill and cornerback Hezekiah Masses.

With starting cornerback Adrian Cole injured but expected back in the fall, MacIntyre said Larry Preston, J.T. Anderson and true freshman Jamari Holliman have filled the void.

MacIntyre also said Cole — while injured — has taken a leadership role, mentoring some of FIU’s young corners.

On offense, MacIntyre said there is a chance he could add a fourth scholarship quarterback this summer as depth behind Grayson James, Haden Carlson and Keyone Jenkins. FIU’s fourth QB would have been Amari Jones, but he will miss the season due to a foot injury.

With no official depth chart released by FIU, here is our forecast on how the roster is shaping up, with projected starters in bold/underlined:

Quarterback: Grayson James, Haden Carlson, Keyone Jenkins.

Running Back: Shomari Lawrence, Kejon Owens, Antonio Patterson.

Wide Receiver: Kris Mitchell; Dean Patterson; Jalen Bracey; Jacolby Hewitt; Mike Jackson; Artez Hooker; Ross Fournet; Jay Barry Jr.; Ja’Coby Matthews; Eric Rivers.

Tight End: Josiah Miamen, Jackson McDonald, Christian Pedersen.

Offensive Tackle: Phillip Houston, Travis Burke, Naeer Jackson, Mykeal Rabess.

Offensive Guard: Jacob Peace, Jamari Sylvester; JaDarious Lee, Wyatt Lawson.

Center: John Bock II, Ming Tjon.

Defensive End: Jeramy Passmore, Jordan Guerad, Keegan Davis, Will Prendergast, Jamarrion Solomon, Travonte O’Neal.

Nose Tackle: Jack Daly, Steve Shannon.

Outside Linebacker: Shaun Peterson Jr., Alex Nobles, Latarie Kinsler, Reggie Peterson.

Inside Linebacker: Donovan Manuel, Avery Huff, Elijah Anderson-Taylor; Chance Coleman, Percy Courtney Jr.

Cornerback: Adrian Cole, Hezekiah Masses, J.T. Anderson, Larry Preston, Jamari Holliman.

Safety: Demetrius Hill, D’Verick Daniel, JoJo Evans, Jamal Potts, Brian Blades, Bobby Salla Jr.

Kicker: Chase Gabriel, Lucas Matias.

Punter: Daton Montiel, Jordan Doelling.