Look: Firefighters reunited with kitten after storm drain rescue

Firefighter Dom Kuran was reunited with 5-week-old kitten Storm two days after climbing into a storm drain to rescue the young cat. Photo courtesy of the Raynham Fire Department

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts were reunited with a healthy and happy kitten two days after they rescued the distressed feline from a storm drain.

The Raynham Fire Department said firefighters and local police responded just after midnight Sunday to a report of a kitten crying for help from inside a storm drain in the Princess Lane area.

"Due to the lack of light, and out of an abundance of caution, first responders made the decision to wait until daylight to proceed with rescue efforts," the department said in a news release. "Crews lowered a pet crate, food and water into the drain before leaving to help ensure the kitten's safety overnight."

Crews returned in the morning and firefighter Dom Kuran climbed into the 8-foot-deep storm drain to bring the kitten to safety.

The 5-week-old male kitten, now named Storm, is now being fostered by Raynham Animal Control Officer Linda Brackett. Storm paid a visit to the fire station on Tuesday and was reunited with the crew that brought him to safety.