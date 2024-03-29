A Look at The Fall 2024 Runway Shows By The Numbers

getty images

The business of fashion is a numbers game: price tags, sales, product skews. Throughout the last couple of seasons however, numerical data has increasingly influenced the way we consume fashion, whether through the algorithms that tell us what to buy or the click-through rates and followers on social media that give designers and brands hyper-specific insight into how and why we love (or don't) what they're creating. There's even an Instagram handle dedicated to the stats called Data, But Make It Fashion. Some her of recent insights include a 161% rise in search for collard shirts and a 170% rise in search for boat shoes this month.

The Fall 2024 runway season was no different with respect to numbers. Much of the conversation over the last two months has revolved around how expensive everything is or how many times designers used the words "real" and "everyday" to describe their collections. Or how about how many wedge clogs were in the front row at Chloe? Sometimes, it's not all about counting profit or price surging. Instead, we've taken the buzziest talking points from fashion month and broken them down by the numbers, from new creative director appointments to handpicked eBay gifts.

4 Fresh Faces at Major Luxury Fashion Houses

This season, four designers made their debuts as creative directors at some of the major luxury houses.

Chemena Kamali at Chloe

Photo credit: getty images

Sean McGirr at McQueen

Photo credit: getty images

Adrian Appiolaza at Moschino

Photo credit: getty images

Matteo Tamburini at Tod's

Photo credit: getty images

5 Anniversaries

It's a major year for several designers including Marc Jacobs and Isabel Marant.

Nicolas Ghesquière celebrates 10 years at Louis Vuitton

Photo credit: getty images

Joseph Altuzarra rings in 15 years of his namesake label

Photo credit: getty images

Marc Jacobs celebrates 20 years of his label

Photo credit: getty images

Isabel Marant's brand turns 30

Photo credit: getty images

The Rick Owens label turns 30

Photo credit: getty images

1 Designer on Crutches

Victoria Beckham didn't let an injury stop her from taking a bow at the end of her show.

Carlo Scarpato

1964

The year that Marc Bohan introduced the youth-focused ready-to-wear label called Miss Dior during his tenure as creative director at Christian Dior. This era inspired the house's fall 2024 collection conceived by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

1 Show With No Social Media

The Row banned photos and videos at their show like only The Row can do.

Courtesy of The Row

1 Show That Transported us to Marseille

Chanel's latest blockbuster runway space included an indoor boardwalk and a film capturing the vibe and the landscape of the French seaside town where Coco Chanel got her start. Oh, and it starred Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz too.

Pietro D&aposAprano

1 Signature Scented Runway

Anthony Vaccarello pumped the original formula for Yves Saint Laurent's Opium perfume, which launched in 1977, through the house's fall 2024 show space.

800 Items From eBay

Every invite to the Balenciaga show included a keepsake from eBay. Each item was handpicked by Demna over the course of several months.

courtesy of Balenciaga

4 Shows at Iconic New York Venues

Designers celebrated some of the Big Apple's most important landmarks.

Tory Burch at The New York Public Library

Photo credit: getty images

Michael Kors at The Former Barneys Space

Photo credit: getty images

Tommy Hilfiger at Grand Central Oyster Bar

Photo credit: getty images

Monse at Rockefeller Center

Photo credit: getty images

1 Final Womenswear Show

No one knew it at the time, but the fall 2024 collection would turn out to be Dries Van Noten's last. He is retiring from his namesake label to the despair of fashion fans everywhere.

3 Family Affairs

There was a communal, familial vibe to some of the best shows this season, with designers and front row guests embracing their loved ones in style.

Willy Chavarria's Chosen Family

Photo credit: getty images

Chemena Kamala's Kids Sitting Front Row

Photo credit: getty images

Tina and Beyoncé Knowles Cheering on Their Nephew Who Modeled for Luar

Photo credit: getty images

4 Shows With Age Diversity

Women of certain ages made an impact on the runways this season.

Balmain

Photo credit: getty images

Batsheva

Photo credit: getty images

Miu Miu

Photo credit: getty images

Thom Browne

Photo credit: getty images

1 Kate Moss Lookalike

Denise Ohioan, aka @imnotkatemoss, made everyone do a double-take as she walked the runway for Marine Serre in Paris.

1 Show That Doubled as an Art Exhibition

Jonathan Anderson showed his latest collection for Loewe in a maze-like, minty green gallery celebrating the American painter Albert York.

Victor Virgile

3 Nods to The Farmer's Market Haul

Thanks to labels like Loewe and Moschino, we may be in for a "farmer's market-core" trend come fall.

Loewe

Photo credit: getty images

Marine Serre

Photo credit: getty images

Moschino

Photo credit: getty images

