A Look at The Fall 2024 Runway Shows By The Numbers
The business of fashion is a numbers game: price tags, sales, product skews. Throughout the last couple of seasons however, numerical data has increasingly influenced the way we consume fashion, whether through the algorithms that tell us what to buy or the click-through rates and followers on social media that give designers and brands hyper-specific insight into how and why we love (or don't) what they're creating. There's even an Instagram handle dedicated to the stats called Data, But Make It Fashion. Some her of recent insights include a 161% rise in search for collard shirts and a 170% rise in search for boat shoes this month.
The Fall 2024 runway season was no different with respect to numbers. Much of the conversation over the last two months has revolved around how expensive everything is or how many times designers used the words "real" and "everyday" to describe their collections. Or how about how many wedge clogs were in the front row at Chloe? Sometimes, it's not all about counting profit or price surging. Instead, we've taken the buzziest talking points from fashion month and broken them down by the numbers, from new creative director appointments to handpicked eBay gifts.
4 Fresh Faces at Major Luxury Fashion Houses
This season, four designers made their debuts as creative directors at some of the major luxury houses.
Chemena Kamali at Chloe
Sean McGirr at McQueen
Adrian Appiolaza at Moschino
Matteo Tamburini at Tod's
5 Anniversaries
It's a major year for several designers including Marc Jacobs and Isabel Marant.
Nicolas Ghesquière celebrates 10 years at Louis Vuitton
Joseph Altuzarra rings in 15 years of his namesake label
Marc Jacobs celebrates 20 years of his label
Isabel Marant's brand turns 30
The Rick Owens label turns 30
1 Designer on Crutches
Victoria Beckham didn't let an injury stop her from taking a bow at the end of her show.
1964
The year that Marc Bohan introduced the youth-focused ready-to-wear label called Miss Dior during his tenure as creative director at Christian Dior. This era inspired the house's fall 2024 collection conceived by Maria Grazia Chiuri.
1 Show With No Social Media
The Row banned photos and videos at their show like only The Row can do.
1 Show That Transported us to Marseille
Chanel's latest blockbuster runway space included an indoor boardwalk and a film capturing the vibe and the landscape of the French seaside town where Coco Chanel got her start. Oh, and it starred Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz too.
1 Signature Scented Runway
Anthony Vaccarello pumped the original formula for Yves Saint Laurent's Opium perfume, which launched in 1977, through the house's fall 2024 show space.
800 Items From eBay
Every invite to the Balenciaga show included a keepsake from eBay. Each item was handpicked by Demna over the course of several months.
4 Shows at Iconic New York Venues
Designers celebrated some of the Big Apple's most important landmarks.
Tory Burch at The New York Public Library
Michael Kors at The Former Barneys Space
Tommy Hilfiger at Grand Central Oyster Bar
Monse at Rockefeller Center
1 Final Womenswear Show
No one knew it at the time, but the fall 2024 collection would turn out to be Dries Van Noten's last. He is retiring from his namesake label to the despair of fashion fans everywhere.
3 Family Affairs
There was a communal, familial vibe to some of the best shows this season, with designers and front row guests embracing their loved ones in style.
Willy Chavarria's Chosen Family
Chemena Kamala's Kids Sitting Front Row
Tina and Beyoncé Knowles Cheering on Their Nephew Who Modeled for Luar
4 Shows With Age Diversity
Women of certain ages made an impact on the runways this season.
Balmain
Batsheva
Miu Miu
Thom Browne
1 Kate Moss Lookalike
Denise Ohioan, aka @imnotkatemoss, made everyone do a double-take as she walked the runway for Marine Serre in Paris.
1 Show That Doubled as an Art Exhibition
Jonathan Anderson showed his latest collection for Loewe in a maze-like, minty green gallery celebrating the American painter Albert York.
3 Nods to The Farmer's Market Haul
Thanks to labels like Loewe and Moschino, we may be in for a "farmer's market-core" trend come fall.
Loewe
Marine Serre
Moschino
