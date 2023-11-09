A Look At The Fair Value Of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Key Insights

SmartRent's estimated fair value is US$2.81 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

SmartRent's US$3.33 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 39% lower than SmartRent's analyst price target of US$4.60

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$64.1m US$49.1m US$41.0m US$36.5m US$34.0m US$32.6m US$31.8m US$31.5m US$31.5m US$31.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Est @ -16.48% Est @ -10.87% Est @ -6.94% Est @ -4.19% Est @ -2.27% Est @ -0.92% Est @ 0.02% Est @ 0.68% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% US$59.6 US$42.4 US$32.9 US$27.3 US$23.6 US$21.1 US$19.1 US$17.6 US$16.4 US$15.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$275m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$32m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.5%– 2.2%) = US$610m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$610m÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= US$295m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$570m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$3.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SmartRent as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.064. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SmartRent

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SMRT.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For SmartRent, we've compiled three essential items you should further examine:

Risks: Take risks, for example - SmartRent has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does SMRT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

