A Look At The Fair Value Of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Renew Holdings is UK£8.25 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£7.24 share price, Renew Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 11% lower than Renew Holdings' analyst price target of UK£9.27

Does the September share price for Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£42.3m UK£46.0m UK£43.9m UK£42.7m UK£42.0m UK£41.7m UK£41.7m UK£41.9m UK£42.2m UK£42.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Est @ -4.57% Est @ -2.78% Est @ -1.53% Est @ -0.66% Est @ -0.05% Est @ 0.38% Est @ 0.68% Est @ 0.89% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% UK£39.4 UK£39.9 UK£35.5 UK£32.1 UK£29.5 UK£27.3 UK£25.4 UK£23.8 UK£22.3 UK£21.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£296m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£43m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.4%) = UK£724m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£724m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= UK£357m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£653m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£7.2, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Renew Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.007. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Renew Holdings

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Construction industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Construction market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Renew Holdings, there are three further elements you should further examine:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Renew Holdings that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does RNWH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

