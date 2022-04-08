A Look At The Fair Value Of Pacific Edge Limited (NZSE:PEB)

How far off is Pacific Edge Limited (NZSE:PEB) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching the numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) -NZ$24.5m -NZ$11.4m -NZ$8.90m -NZ$3.30m NZ$5.60m NZ$16.1m NZ$23.3m NZ$30.7m NZ$37.8m NZ$44.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 62.97% Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 44.69% Est @ 31.9% Est @ 22.94% Est @ 16.67% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.6% -NZ$23.2 -NZ$10.2 -NZ$7.6 -NZ$2.7 NZ$4.3 NZ$11.6 NZ$15.9 NZ$19.8 NZ$23.1 NZ$25.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$56m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$44m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (5.6%– 2.0%) = NZ$1.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$1.3b÷ ( 1 + 5.6%)10= NZ$723m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is NZ$779m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$1.0, the company appears about fair value at a 0.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pacific Edge as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.848. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Pacific Edge, we've put together three relevant aspects you should consider:

