A Look At The Fair Value Of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

The projected fair value for FRP Holdings is US$60.77 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

FRP Holdings' US$54.04 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

FRP Holdings' peers are currently trading at a premium of 177% on average

How far off is FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$29.0m US$31.2m US$33.1m US$34.7m US$36.1m US$37.3m US$38.4m US$39.5m US$40.5m US$41.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 9.93% Est @ 7.60% Est @ 5.96% Est @ 4.82% Est @ 4.02% Est @ 3.46% Est @ 3.07% Est @ 2.79% Est @ 2.60% Est @ 2.46% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% US$26.9 US$26.8 US$26.3 US$25.5 US$24.6 US$23.6 US$22.5 US$21.4 US$20.4 US$19.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$237m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$42m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.0%– 2.2%) = US$731m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$731m÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= US$340m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$577m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$54.0, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at FRP Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.162. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for FRP Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for FRPH.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine FRPH's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For FRP Holdings, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should explore:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for FRP Holdings (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

