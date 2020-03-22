A Look At The Fair Value Of Euro Cervantes SOCIMI, S.A. (BME:YEUR)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Euro Cervantes SOCIMI, S.A. (BME:YEUR) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €13.8m €16.1m €18.0m €19.6m €20.7m €21.6m €22.3m €22.8m €23.2m €23.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 23.83% Est @ 16.8% Est @ 11.87% Est @ 8.43% Est @ 6.02% Est @ 4.33% Est @ 3.15% Est @ 2.32% Est @ 1.74% Est @ 1.34% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 15% €12.0 €12.1 €11.8 €11.1 €10.2 €9.2 €8.2 €7.3 €6.4 €5.7

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €93m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €24m× (1 + 0.4%) ÷ 15%– 0.4%) = €158m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €158m÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= €38m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €131m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €31.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

BME:YEUR Intrinsic value, March 22nd 2020

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Euro Cervantes SOCIMI as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Euro Cervantes SOCIMI, We've put together three further factors you should look at:

