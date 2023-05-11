A Look At The Fair Value Of Dufu Technology Corp. Berhad (KLSE:DUFU)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Dufu Technology Berhad fair value estimate is RM1.98

Dufu Technology Berhad's RM1.86 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Dufu Technology Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 244% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Dufu Technology Corp. Berhad (KLSE:DUFU) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Dufu Technology Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM58.9m RM69.6m RM79.3m RM87.9m RM95.4m RM102.2m RM108.4m RM114.1m RM119.6m RM124.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 24.60% Est @ 18.29% Est @ 13.87% Est @ 10.78% Est @ 8.62% Est @ 7.10% Est @ 6.04% Est @ 5.30% Est @ 4.78% Est @ 4.42% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM52.7 RM55.9 RM57.0 RM56.6 RM55.1 RM52.8 RM50.2 RM47.4 RM44.5 RM41.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM514m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM125m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM1.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.6b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM535m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM1.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.9, the company appears about fair value at a 5.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dufu Technology Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.005. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Dufu Technology Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine DUFU's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Dufu Technology Berhad, there are three essential factors you should consider:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Dufu Technology Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

