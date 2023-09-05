A Look At The Fair Value Of Cuscapi Berhad (KLSE:CUSCAPI)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Cuscapi Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.18

Current share price of RM0.20 suggests Cuscapi Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Cuscapi Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -644%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Cuscapi Berhad (KLSE:CUSCAPI) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.24m RM5.08m RM7.15m RM9.26m RM11.3m RM13.1m RM14.8m RM16.2m RM17.5m RM18.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 79.45% Est @ 56.68% Est @ 40.74% Est @ 29.59% Est @ 21.77% Est @ 16.31% Est @ 12.48% Est @ 9.80% Est @ 7.93% Est @ 6.61% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10% RM2.9 RM4.2 RM5.3 RM6.3 RM6.9 RM7.3 RM7.4 RM7.4 RM7.2 RM7.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM62m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM19m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10%– 3.6%) = RM285m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM285m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM107m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM169m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cuscapi Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.993. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cuscapi Berhad

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine CUSCAPI's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for CUSCAPI.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Cuscapi Berhad, we've put together three relevant factors you should further research:

