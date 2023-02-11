A Look At The Fair Value Of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Does the February share price for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$3.66m US$64.0m US$155.4m US$167.2m US$269.5m US$343.5m US$411.6m US$471.3m US$522.1m US$564.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x9 Analyst x7 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ 27.45% Est @ 19.83% Est @ 14.50% Est @ 10.77% Est @ 8.16% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.7% -US$3.3 US$53.2 US$118 US$115 US$169 US$197 US$215 US$224 US$226 US$223

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$565m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.7%– 2.1%) = US$7.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$7.5b÷ ( 1 + 9.7%)10= US$3.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$4.5b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$24.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bloom Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.292. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bloom Energy

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

BE's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Bloom Energy, there are three fundamental factors you should consider:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bloom Energy that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does BE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

