What to look out for on EURO 2024 Day 🔟

Georgia claimed an historic point whilst Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne showed their class.

Here is The Debrief on Saturday’s action.

Now it’s time to look ahead to what day 10 of EURO 2024 will bring.

Who is playing today? 👀

We’ve entered the home straight in the group stage with just two games for us today.

Both matches will be played simultaneously with Scotland facing Hungary in Stuttgart.

Hosts Germany meanwhile take on Switzerland in Frankfurt.

Player to watch 🔎

Scotland-v-Switzerland-Group-A-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719129635.jpg

If Scotland are to make history later on and reach the knockout stages of a tournament for the first ever time, they’re going to need John McGinn to have a good game.

The Aston Villa midfielder hasn’t been at his best so far but with immortality beckoning, don’t bet against the 29-year-old to pull out a classic performance against Hungary later on.

Must-watch video 🎥

Portugal continued their 100 per cent start to the tournament with a win over Türkiye on Saturday, with coach Roberto Martinez full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo’s assist for the third goal.

Fun facts 📊

This will be Switzerland and Germany’s first meeting at a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup

Switzerland though, are unbeaten in their last three matches against Germany

Scotland and Hungary have never met in a competitive fixture with all nine of their previous matches being friendlies

Our predictions 🔮

Switzerland 1-1 Germany

Scotland 2-2 Hungary

