Take a look at the design for a new housing development in Fort Worth’s Stop 6

Another piece of the Stop 6 neighborhood transformation plan is coming into focus as Fort Worth Housing Solutions and the city announced Wednesday approval of the final design for a 210-unit complex in the neighborhood.

Hughes House, named for legendary high school basketball coach Robert Hughes Sr., will include 210 apartments and townhomes ranging in size from 668 to 1,621 square feet. The development is located in southeast Fort Worth at the intersection of East Rosedale Street and Amanda Avenue.

The development is part of a larger six-phase project that will replace 300 units from the 1950s-era public housing development Cavile Place. The plan calls for a total of 1,042 units across six developments, with roughly a quarter being market-rate housing.

Hughes House is slated to have 44 market-rate units, with the remaining 166 units for lower-income residents.

Overall, the development will have 81 one-bedroom apartments and 115 two-bedroom apartments and townhomes. The rest will be 10 three-bedroom and four four-bedroom townhomes.

Parking will be tucked in the back, and front-facing porches will open up to the street. This is to make it easier for residents to walk around the community and socialize with their neighbors, according to a Fort Worth Housing Solutions press release.

While the design for the common spaces has yet to be finalized, developers plan to recognize Hughes with “basketball-themed bollards” at the entrance.

The development will set aside 12,000 square feet of commercial space for local businesses to set up shop.

“It’s just incredible to see the pieces coming together,” said Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens in the press release. “The overall master plan truly honors the leadership Coach Hughes provided in our community as he mentored generations of players, fans and families.”

The redevelopment was seeded with a $35 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD jointly awarded the grant to the city and to Fort Worth Housing Solutions in April 2020.

Phase one, the Cowan Place Senior Living facility, broke ground Sept. 16. That project will include 174 units when completed in 2023.

Crews expect to break ground on Hughes House in June with construction scheduled for wrap up at the end of 2023.