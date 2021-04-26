A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on April 25, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday April 25, 2021.



In Canada, the provinces are reporting 231,540 new vaccinations administered for a total of 12,044,741 doses given. Nationwide, 1,018,381 people or 2.7 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 31,780.926 per 100,000.



There were no new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 13,692,894 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 87.96 per cent of their available vaccine supply.



Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.



Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 31,636 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 157,118 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 300.055 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,696) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 187,880 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.63 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



P.E.I. is reporting 6,774 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 46,278 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 291.737 per 1,000. In the province, 6.16 per cent (9,768) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 58,225 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 37 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.48 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nova Scotia is reporting 65,996 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 260,788 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 267.229 per 1,000. In the province, 3.53 per cent (34,493) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 345,940 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 35 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 75.39 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



New Brunswick is reporting 45,320 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 242,412 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 310.769 per 1,000. In the province, 3.06 per cent (23,907) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 277,435 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.38 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Quebec is reporting 64,949 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,828,484 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 330.56 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 3,066,969 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.22 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Ontario is reporting 99,235 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,626,603 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 314.969 per 1,000. In the province, 2.45 per cent (360,354) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 5,248,345 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.15 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Manitoba is reporting 10,644 new vaccinations administered for a total of 424,251 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 308.097 per 1,000. In the province, 5.20 per cent (71,552) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 516,450 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.15 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Saskatchewan is reporting 7,451 new vaccinations administered for a total of 399,745 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 339.01 per 1,000. In the province, 3.69 per cent (43,531) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 429,165 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 93.14 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Alberta is reporting 37,308 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,398,673 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 317.733 per 1,000. In the province, 6.17 per cent (271,490) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,575,635 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.77 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,542,066 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 300.505 per 1,000. In the province, 1.73 per cent (88,663) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 1,834,430 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.06 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 46,822 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,121.996 per 1,000. In the territory, 51.18 per cent (21,359) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 54,320 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 86.2 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 44,646 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 989.517 per 1,000. In the territory, 42.71 per cent (19,271) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 56,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 79.3 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 26,855 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 693.462 per 1,000. In the territory, 30.83 per cent (11,940) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 41,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 64.25 per cent of its available vaccine supply.



*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.



This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press