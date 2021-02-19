A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 25,253 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,354,289 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 3,573.39 per 100,000.

There were 45,825 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 1,584,685 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 85.46 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland is reporting 1,771 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 16,458 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 31.431 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 20,950 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.56 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 1,863 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 10,691 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 67.396 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 11,875 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.5 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.03 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 4,000 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 25,032 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 25.65 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 36,750 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 68.11 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 2,539 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 21,182 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 27.155 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 26,825 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.96 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 2,445 new vaccinations administered for a total of 302,118 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 35.308 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 401,685 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.7 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 75.21 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 12,383 new vaccinations administered for a total of 501,867 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 34.166 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 523,675 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.6 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.84 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 995 new vaccinations administered for a total of 57,702 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 41.904 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 69,600 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 5.1 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.91 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 139 new vaccinations administered for a total of 50,465 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 42.798 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 46,525 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.9 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 108.5 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 3,476 new vaccinations administered for a total of 155,532 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 35.332 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 159,075 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.6 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 97.77 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 4,676 new vaccinations administered for a total of 180,691 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 35.212 per 1,000. There were 45,825 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 234,325 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.6 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.11 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 30 new vaccinations administered for a total of 11,544 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 276.629 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 18,900 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 45 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 61.08 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 14,157 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 313.77 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 19,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 42 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 74.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 45 new vaccinations administered for a total of 6,850 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 176.884 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 15,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 44.48 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press