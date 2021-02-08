A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Feb. 7, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 11,885 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,076,130 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 2,839.447 per 100,000.

There were zero new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 1,201,815 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 89.54 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland is reporting 2,516 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 12,596 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 24.055 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 17,475 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.3 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.08 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 827 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 8,337 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 52.557 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 10,200 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 6.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.74 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 2,706 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 17,295 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 17.722 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 30,800 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.2 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 56.15 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 3,020 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 17,277 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 22.149 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 22,650 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.9 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 76.28 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 2,646 new vaccinations administered for a total of 256,550 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 29.983 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 256,625 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 99.97 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 6,518 new vaccinations administered for a total of 379,184 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 25.814 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 437,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.58 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 1,053 new vaccinations administered for a total of 47,280 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 34.335 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 57,990 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.2 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.53 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 41,254 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 34.986 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 38,575 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.3 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 106.9 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 1,668 new vaccinations administered for a total of 118,384 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 26.893 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 132,475 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.36 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 149,564 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 29.146 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 156,250 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.72 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 10,519 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 252.067 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 35 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 73.05 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 12,241 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 271.305 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 32 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 85.01 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,649 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 145.871 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 12,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 31 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 47.08 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press