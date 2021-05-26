A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday May 25, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 499,352 new vaccinations administered for a total of 21,637,608 doses given. Nationwide, 1,694,908 people or 4.5 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 57,092.403 per 100,000.

There were 1,598,890 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 25,368,894 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 85.29 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 33,414 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 274,940 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 525.064 per 1,000. In the province, 2.00 per cent (10,483) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 14,200 new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 330,290 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 63 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.24 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 9,763 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 83,741 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 527.905 per 1,000. In the province, 7.76 per cent (12,310) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 4,300 new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 97,405 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 61 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.97 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 74,000 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 510,054 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 522.651 per 1,000. In the province, 4.19 per cent (40,900) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 26,600 new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 598,800 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 61 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.18 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 60,577 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 423,919 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 543.458 per 1,000. In the province, 4.62 per cent (36,046) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 21,300 new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 491,685 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 60 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 54,447 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,051,681 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 590.381 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 5,829,449 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 68 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.66 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 186,035 new vaccinations administered for a total of 8,251,642 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 561.754 per 1,000. In the province, 3.71 per cent (544,288) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 1,151,170 new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 10,036,905 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 68 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.21 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 12,862 new vaccinations administered for a total of 761,132 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 552.745 per 1,000. In the province, 6.37 per cent (87,742) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 45,400 new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 878,980 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 64 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.59 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 2,339 new vaccinations administered for a total of 665,193 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 564.127 per 1,000. In the province, 4.94 per cent (58,257) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 32,100 new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 752,795 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 64 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.36 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 20,174 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,552,317 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 579.803 per 1,000. In the province, 8.05 per cent (354,462) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 120,600 new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 2,708,685 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 62 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 94.23 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 183,467 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,927,487 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 570.485 per 1,000. In the province, 2.90 per cent (148,580) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 201,000 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 3,499,560 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 68 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.65 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 350 new vaccinations administered for a total of 52,108 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,248.664 per 1,000. In the territory, 58.55 per cent (24,435) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 57,020 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 140 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 91.39 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting 917 new vaccinations administered for a total of 52,237 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,157.761 per 1,000. In the territory, 51.74 per cent (23,344) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 3,510 new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 63,510 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 140 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 82.25 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 1,132 new vaccinations administered for a total of 31,157 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 804.55 per 1,000. In the territory, 36.44 per cent (14,113) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 45,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 69.08 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press

