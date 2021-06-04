A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on June 3, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 410,178 new vaccinations administered for a total of 24,924,312 doses given. Nationwide, 2,402,628 people or 6.3 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 65,764.611 per 100,000.

There were 16,380 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 28,000,824 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 89.01 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 32,537 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 318,558 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 608.364 per 1,000. In the province, 2.52 per cent (13,190) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 358,370 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 68 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 10,767 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 98,628 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 621.753 per 1,000. In the province, 8.99 per cent (14,254) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 105,695 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 67 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 93.31 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 66,292 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 608,488 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 623.516 per 1,000. In the province, 4.50 per cent (43,917) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 651,950 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 67 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 93.33 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 59,152 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 499,490 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 640.339 per 1,000. In the province, 5.53 per cent (43,162) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 583,255 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 75 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.64 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 88,625 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,808,464 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 678.825 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 6,427,659 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 75 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.37 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 150,884 new vaccinations administered for a total of 9,493,005 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 646.263 per 1,000. In the province, 5.68 per cent (834,981) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 11,009,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 75 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.22 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 14,417 new vaccinations administered for a total of 888,981 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 645.591 per 1,000. In the province, 9.01 per cent (124,109) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 5,850 new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 1,041,040 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 76 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.39 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 14,579 new vaccinations administered for a total of 754,830 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 640.145 per 1,000. In the province, 8.67 per cent (102,175) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 816,475 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 69 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.45 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 46,226 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,888,005 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 656.06 per 1,000. In the province, 9.76 per cent (429,489) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 2,956,925 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 67 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 97.67 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 61,541 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,426,827 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 667.792 per 1,000. In the province, 4.47 per cent (229,585) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 10,530 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 3,857,730 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 75 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.83 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 53,339 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,278.163 per 1,000. In the territory, 60.02 per cent (25,049) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 64,520 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 150 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 82.67 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 53,501 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,185.775 per 1,000. In the territory, 53.02 per cent (23,922) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 76,380 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 170 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 70.05 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 32,196 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 831.379 per 1,000. In the territory, 38.60 per cent (14,949) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 51,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 63.01 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as some approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 12 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press