A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on June 13, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday June 13, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 383,285 new vaccinations administered for a total of 29,008,156 doses given. Nationwide, 4,593,695 people or 12 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 76,540.13 per 100,000.

There were no new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 31,432,264 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 92.29 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 33,567 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 369,160 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 705.00 per 1,000. In the province, 4.94 per cent (25,870) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 430,890 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 82 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.67 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 10,846 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 111,616 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 703.629 per 1,000. In the province, 10.65 per cent (16,901) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 128,855 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 81 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.62 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 56,954 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 678,615 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 695.375 per 1,000. In the province, 4.91 per cent (47,930) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 788,870 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 81 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.02 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 68,171 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 592,510 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 759.589 per 1,000. In the province, 9.65 per cent (75,245) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 642,695 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 82 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.19 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 102,325 new vaccinations administered for a total of 6,697,703 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 782.748 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 7,086,249 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 83 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 94.52 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 186,415 new vaccinations administered for a total of 11,208,867 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 763.075 per 1,000. In the province, 12.23 per cent (1,796,782) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 12,153,835 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 83 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.22 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 13,410 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,035,805 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 752.216 per 1,000. In the province, 14.55 per cent (200,288) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 1,154,390 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 84 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.73 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 14,849 new vaccinations administered for a total of 893,514 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 757.759 per 1,000. In the province, 17.26 per cent (203,574) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 981,605 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 83 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.03 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 47,176 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,384,026 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 768.74 per 1,000. In the province, 17.44 per cent (767,586) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 3,605,035 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 82 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 93.87 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,893,581 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 758.75 per 1,000. In the province, 9.70 per cent (497,932) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 4,252,730 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 83 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.55 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 55,485 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,329.587 per 1,000. In the territory, 61.80 per cent (25,789) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 64,520 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 150 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 86 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 55,078 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,220.727 per 1,000. In the territory, 55.15 per cent (24,881) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 82,230 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 180 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 66.98 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 32,196 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 831.379 per 1,000. In the territory, 38.60 per cent (14,949) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 60,360 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 160 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 53.34 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as some approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 12 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press

