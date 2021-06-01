A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Monday, May 31, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday May 31, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 389,921 new vaccinations administered for a total of 23,861,367 doses given. Nationwide, 2,076,739 people or 5.5 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 62,959.953 per 100,000.

There were 3,800 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 26,022,214 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 91.7 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 32,853 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 303,502 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 579.61 per 1,000. In the province, 2.00 per cent (10,454) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 358,370 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 68 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.69 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 9,044 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 87,861 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 553.877 per 1,000. In the province, 8.11 per cent (12,868) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 105,595 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 67 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.21 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 100,324 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 583,873 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 598.293 per 1,000. In the province, 4.45 per cent (43,463) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 651,450 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 67 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.63 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Story continues

New Brunswick is reporting 52,117 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 474,127 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 607.824 per 1,000. In the province, 5.15 per cent (40,172) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 534,115 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 68 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.77 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 79,798 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,583,075 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 652.484 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 5,887,119 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 69 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 94.84 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 97,747 new vaccinations administered for a total of 9,082,025 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 618.284 per 1,000. In the province, 4.81 per cent (706,832) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 10,075,515 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 69 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.14 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 8,010 new vaccinations administered for a total of 852,094 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 618.803 per 1,000. In the province, 7.87 per cent (108,306) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 953,290 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 69 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.38 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 8,039 new vaccinations administered for a total of 725,648 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 615.397 per 1,000. In the province, 7.06 per cent (83,217) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 815,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 69 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.93 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 21,701 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,781,430 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 631.85 per 1,000. In the province, 8.89 per cent (391,175) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 2,945,025 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 67 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 94.45 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 143,892 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,250,161 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 633.365 per 1,000. In the province, 3.51 per cent (179,954) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 3,800 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 3,530,130 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 69 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.07 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 264 new vaccinations administered for a total of 52,913 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,267.954 per 1,000. In the territory, 59.76 per cent (24,937) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 57,020 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 140 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 92.8 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting 1,264 new vaccinations administered for a total of 53,501 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,185.775 per 1,000. In the territory, 53.02 per cent (23,922) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 63,510 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 140 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 84.24 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 31,157 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 804.55 per 1,000. In the territory, 36.44 per cent (14,113) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 45,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 69.08 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as some approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 12 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 31, 2021.

The Canadian Press