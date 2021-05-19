A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

·8 min read

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 283,461 new vaccinations administered for a total of 19,088,652 doses given. Nationwide, 1,450,632 people or 3.8 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 50,366.797 per 100,000.

There were 608,400 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 20,984,664 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 90.96 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 31,788 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 241,526 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 461.252 per 1,000. In the province, 1.90 per cent (9,968) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 279,010 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.57 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 10,361 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 73,978 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 466.359 per 1,000. In the province, 7.42 per cent (11,765) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 84,915 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 54 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 61,151 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 436,054 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 446.823 per 1,000. In the province, 4.05 per cent (39,561) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 519,550 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.93 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 51,282 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 363,342 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 465.799 per 1,000. In the province, 4.26 per cent (33,242) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 415,935 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.36 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 72,548 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,469,055 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 522.29 per 1,000. There were 415,350 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 4,993,429 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 58 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.5 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 109,032 new vaccinations administered for a total of 7,286,177 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 496.027 per 1,000. In the province, 3.01 per cent (442,102) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 7,843,825 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 9,114 new vaccinations administered for a total of 666,748 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 484.202 per 1,000. In the province, 5.94 per cent (81,835) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 759,870 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 55 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.75 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 5,399 new vaccinations administered for a total of 608,524 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 516.068 per 1,000. In the province, 4.16 per cent (49,008) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 637,115 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 54 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.51 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 26,523 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,243,969 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 509.756 per 1,000. In the province, 7.51 per cent (330,602) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 2,355,255 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 54 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.27 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 38,538 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,566,936 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 500.224 per 1,000. In the province, 2.57 per cent (131,837) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 193,050 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 2,933,640 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 57 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.5 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 50,998 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,222.065 per 1,000. In the territory, 57.14 per cent (23,845) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 57,020 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 140 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 89.44 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 51,320 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,137.437 per 1,000. In the territory, 50.89 per cent (22,960) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 60,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 85.53 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 720 new vaccinations administered for a total of 30,025 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 775.319 per 1,000. In the territory, 34.36 per cent (13,305) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 45,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 66.57 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press

