A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Friday, May 21, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 21, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 487,993 new vaccinations administered for a total of 20,328,984 doses given. Nationwide, 1,580,997 people or 4.2 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 53,639.503 per 100,000.

There were 410,670 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 23,343,094 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 87.09 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 35,460 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 260,919 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 498.288 per 1,000. In the province, 1.97 per cent (10,321) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 316,090 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 60 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.55 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 11,059 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 78,817 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 496.864 per 1,000. In the province, 7.66 per cent (12,156) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 93,105 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 59 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.65 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 67,979 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 483,549 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 495.491 per 1,000. In the province, 4.19 per cent (40,900) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 572,200 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 59 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.51 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 61,582 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 399,709 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 512.421 per 1,000. In the province, 4.53 per cent (35,323) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 470,385 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 60 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.97 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 110,513 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,747,192 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 554.796 per 1,000. There were 410,670 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 5,595,489 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 65 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.84 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 158,524 new vaccinations administered for a total of 7,735,148 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 526.592 per 1,000. In the province, 3.38 per cent (495,757) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 8,885,735 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 60 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.05 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 21,711 new vaccinations administered for a total of 714,012 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 518.526 per 1,000. In the province, 6.19 per cent (85,296) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 833,580 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 61 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.66 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 10,347 new vaccinations administered for a total of 630,583 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 534.776 per 1,000. In the province, 4.53 per cent (53,433) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 720,695 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 61 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.5 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 89,111 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,401,932 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 545.64 per 1,000. In the province, 7.76 per cent (341,610) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 2,588,085 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 59 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.81 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 56,660 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,744,020 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 534.733 per 1,000. In the province, 2.78 per cent (142,406) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 3,105,610 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 61 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.36 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 224 new vaccinations administered for a total of 51,758 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,240.277 per 1,000. In the territory, 58.12 per cent (24,254) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 57,020 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 140 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 90.77 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 51,320 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,137.437 per 1,000. In the territory, 50.89 per cent (22,960) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 60,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 85.53 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 30,025 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 775.319 per 1,000. In the territory, 34.36 per cent (13,305) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 45,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 66.57 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press