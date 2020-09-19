A look at COVID-19 infections among health-care workers across the country

VANCOUVER — Data published earlier this month from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows more than 19 per cent of health-care workers in the country tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of July 23. Here are some details of what it found:

— Of the 21,842 health-care workers who tested positive for COVID-19 most were from Quebec followed by Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

— The highest number of health care workers infected with COVID-19 was in Quebec with 14,007.

— Ontario had 6,371 workers infected with the virus while Alberta had 876 and British Columbia 258.

— Nova Scotia had 184 health care workers infected; 58 in Saskatchewan; Manitoba 38; New Brunswick 32; Newfoundland and Labrador 16; and Prince Edward Island had two.

— The World Health Organization said in July that health care workers make up 10 per cent of global COVID-19 infections.

