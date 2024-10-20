“Look at that!” – Commentator absolutely loved what Spurs star did against West Ham

“Look at that!” – Commentator absolutely loved what Spurs star did against West Ham

Yves Bissouma couldn’t have picked a better time to score his second-ever Spurs goal.

Spurs came into Saturday afternoon’s game as the heavy favourites to take all three points.

Despite this though, the Lilywhites fell behind after just 18 minutes following an opening strike from Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham’s lead lasted less than 20 minutes though — Dejan Kulusevski equalised shortly before half-time.

James Maddison was subbed off during the break for tactical reasons and Ange Postecoglou’s decision was vindicated after Bissouma fired the home team into a 53-minute lead.

Son Heung-min played ‘magnificent’ pass in build-up to Yves Bissouma goal

Speaking about the midfielder’s effort, TNT Sports co-commentator Ally McCoist picked out Son Heung-min for the part he played in the build-up.

“What a pass that is from Son,” the Scotsman said.

“[…] Outside of the boot. Look at that — that’s magnificent.”

Yves Bissouma lights up the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ? — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 19, 2024

Although the South Korean’s pass won’t register as an assist because Destiny Udogie was the player who pulled the ball back for Bissouma, his technical excellence unlocked the Hammers’ defence.

Bissouma’s goal injected a huge boost into the home team with an own-goal from Alphonse Areola just two minutes later giving Postecoglou’s side a two goal cushion.

Son then got himself on the scoresheet at the 60-minute mark with an excellent strike.