Look: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders appears to shove official in game vs Kansas

Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders could be lucky that he was not ejected during the third quarter of Saturday's game against Kansas.

The No. 18 Buffaloes signal-caller appeared to lose his cool and shove head official Kevin Mar following a potentially missed call after he was hit, forcing a three-and-out for Colorado as it trailed the Jayhawks. Sanders appeared to throw a one-handed shove at the official after getting up, but no penalty flag was thrown.

Mike Pereira, the rules analyst at FOX Sports, said Sanders was lucky he wasn't ejected for his actions.

"He's lucky he wasn't ejected from the game." @MikePereira takes a closer look at Shedeur Sanders' push on the ref ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SSESj7QtId — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024

"There's no question that he does," Pereira said of Sanders pushing Mar. "I get why he's upset because people are almost climbing over him after he was down. But, the officials can use their hands all they want to try and keep order. But you cannot come back as a player. You cannot come back and push an official.

"In the chaos the officials don't see it, but he's lucky he wasn't ejected from the game."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders appears to shove official, isn't ejected