A look at the Chicago Bears' 2025 opponents

The 2024 NFL season is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears are in the midst of an important 2025 offseason.

After Chicago hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach, the focus shifts to shoring up the roster. The Bears have some big holes to fill, most notably in the trenches, and they've locked down another top-10 selection. But we do know one thing -- who Chicago will be playing in the 2025 season (dates to be determined in May).

In addition to facing their NFC foes twice, the Bears will play the NFC East and AFC North next season, which includes home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, as well as away games against the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Bears finishing fourth in the NFC North, they'll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC South and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they'll face the AFC West same-place finisher on the road.

Here’s a quick look at which teams the Bears will play — both home and away — next season.

Bears' home opponents

Detroit Lions*

Green Bay Packers*

Minnesota Vikings*

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers*

New Orleans Saints

Bears' away opponents

Baltimore Ravens*

Cincinnati Bengals*

Detroit Lions*

Green Bay Packers*

Minnesota Vikings*

Philadelphia Eagles*

Washington Commanders*

San Francisco 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders

*playoff team in 2024

Initial analysis

At first glance, the Bears have a difficult slate in 2025. They're set to play in arguably the best division in the NFL -- facing the Lions, Vikings and Packers twice -- while also facing seven playoff teams from this current season. Chicago will face the AFC North, which features some powerhouse quarterbacks in Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, who were both finalists for MVP. Speaking of offensive powerhouses, the Bears will face an NFC East division with Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley and they'll get a rematch against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, both two of the top teams in the NFC. The good news? They'll face a handful of teams currently in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL draft order, including the Raiders, Giants, Browns and Saints.

