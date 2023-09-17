Look To Cheese To Add More Flavor To Cloud Eggs

Cloud egg on toast on plate - iuliia_n/Shutterstock

Cloud eggs is a dish that looks like a sun sitting amongst clouds, but is actually fluffy egg whites with the egg yolk situated in the middle. To make cloud eggs, you start by separating the egg yolks from the egg whites, then whipping the egg whites, preferably with an electric stand mixer. After you've added in salt and pepper, as well as any other additions, scoop the egg whites into circular piles onto a baking sheet. Then, use the back of the spoon to make a small well in the middle of each egg white scoop for the egg yolks, then bake them. Finally, you add an egg yolk into each of the egg white wells, then bake again, adjusting the time for how you prefer your yolks (easy, medium, etc).

Not only does it look delightful, but it's also delicious. But how can you make it even better? Cheese can work wonders in adding more flavor to cloud eggs.

If you've ever added cheese to scrambled eggs, you know that the result is a gooey, melty delicious meal. With cloud eggs, the outcome will be similar -- all that's left to do is choose your favorite cheese to add. You can go with just about any cheese, from Parmesan to Swiss to cheddar to Gruyere, as long as you grate. You'll add it to the egg whites after you've whipped them on their own, before placing them on the baking sheet.

Read more: 12 Unconventional Methods For Cooking Eggs

Other Ways To Elevate Your Cloud Eggs

Cloud egg on plate - Jmcanally/Shutterstock

While the cheese is really all you need to take your cloud eggs to the next level, it doesn't hurt to explore other ways to elevate the dish. For example, you could get creative with the spices you add to the egg white mix -- there's no need to stop at just salt and pepper. Maybe you'd like to add in some garlic powder, or onion powder, to give the flavor a little more depth. Or perhaps you prefer your eggs spicy. If that's the case, you could opt for paprika or chili powder. Additionally, Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Seasoning works beautifully on scrambled or fried eggs, so why not give it a go on your cloud eggs?

Story continues

Alongside cheese, there are plenty of other additions that will upgrade the eggs. To make it even heartier, you could add meat, such as diced-up chicken or pieces of bacon. Or, there are plenty of veggies that work well as additions, such as bell peppers, onions, or mushrooms.

Additionally, the way you eat your cloud eggs gives you opportunities to elevate the dish. A common way to serve cloud eggs is atop a piece of toast, so you can pick out a fresh, fancy dish to make the breakfast dish taste even better. You could go with a fresh piece of French or opt for a piece of fluffy sourdough.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.