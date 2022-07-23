A look at Braxton Garrett’s breakout July and how it has helped the Miami Marlins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan McPherson
·3 min read
Gene J. Puskar/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Marlins
    Miami Marlins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Braxton Garrett
    Braxton Garrett
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Fortes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Braxton Garrett was two batters into his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday and already in a jam. The Miami Marlins’ lefty walked Kevin Newman to lead off the inning and then allowed Ke’Bryan Hayes to reach on an infield single. Two runners on, no outs.

The inning easily could have gotten away from Garrett, an implosion waiting to happen. The goal at that point was to minimize damage.

What happened from there.

Michael Chavis struck out swinging on a slider practically in the dirt.

Yoshi Tsutsugo struck out looking on a sinker near the heart of the zone.

And Diego Castilo struck out looking on a well-placed four-seam fastball.

“When runners get on and the inning is a little long, I just try and keep my composure,” Garrett said. “Keep the same look on my face and just battle, just continue to make pitches.”

Garrett did that all night. After needing 28 pitches to get out of the first inning, Garrett finished the night allowing just one run over six innings with seven strikeouts in the Marlins’ 8-1 win over the Pirates at PNC Park.

The only run he allowed was a leadoff home run to Jason Delay in the third inning.

After that, Garrett retired the final 12 batters he faced and needed just 78 pitches to get through the six innings.

“It was simple: He was ahead in the count all night,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “You know, all this stuff that we do in baseball with all the numbers and everything, but that good, old fashioned get ahead in the count changes things. for the hitter. He was ahead all night. He changed speeds, mixed his locations and was pretty sharp after that first inning.”

This isn’t some breakthrough outing for Garrett, the Marlins’ first-round pick in 2016. Rather, it’s the continuation of a breakthrough month, one that turned Garrett from an injury replacement in the Marlins’ rotation to another valuable piece among the five-man group that’s headed by Sandy Alcantara and Pablo Lopez.

Through four July starts, Garrett is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA (five earned runs over 25 innings), with 25 strikeouts against just five walks. The Marlins are 3-1 in those starts.

His ERA and 0.64 WHIP in July lead all rookie pitchers. His 25 strikeouts are second behind only the Atlanta Braves’ Spencer Strider (35).

The other three outings this month leading into July:

One earned run allowed on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts in a career-high 7 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals on July 4.

Three earned runs allowed on three hits (including two home runs) and one walk with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets on July 9.

Six shutout innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts against the Pirates on July 14 while scattering two hits, walking two and hitting another two batters on July 14.

”Every single outing that he’s had so far since he’s been up here, he’s been right on the verge of having phenomenal outings like he’s been having the past couple times,” catcher Nick Fortes said. “It’s just a matter of him identifying situations in games that can make or break the outing. He’s starting to learn when he needs to bear down and make pitches or when he’s able to cruise.”

A more fully developed arsenal has helped, too. He has more trust in himself when he throws his slider, a pitch that has opponents whiffing on 40.4 percent of their swings and has accounted for 30 of his 47 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting just .179 against his four-seam fastball. He’s throwing his sinker more often and sprinkling in enough of his curveball and changeup to give him five weapons that hitters have to game plan for.

“I’ve just continued to learn how to pitch with my stuff,” Garrett said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Maud Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

    OTTAWA — Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games. In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Quebec cyclist celebrated as 'great champion' after prestigious Tour de France stage win

    Louis Garneau, a retired competitive cyclist who founded Louis Garneau Sports in 1983, was watching the Tour de France on Tuesday morning when he saw a familiar face in the lead. That face belonged to Hugo Houle, from Sainte-Perpétue, Que. He ended up winning Stage 16 of the race more than a minute ahead of France's Valentin Madouas and Israel-Premier Tech teammate Michael Woods of Ottawa. "It's a historic moment," said Garneau. "I want to have a glass of champagne with Hugo Sunday night." And G