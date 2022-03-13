Here’s a look at Boise State’s opponent in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Ron Counts
·2 min read
Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Boise State men’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014-15.

The Broncos (27-7) — fresh off winning their first Mountain West Tournament championship in program history on Saturday — claimed their first outright regular season Mountain West title this year and set a program record for most wins in a season.

Boise State landed in the West Region of the bracket, where Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed. The Broncos earned a No. 8 seed, and they’ll open the tournament against No. 9 Memphis Thursday in Portland, Oregon. Here’s a look at the Tigers.

Memphis

Head coach: Former NBA star Penny Hardaway is in his third season since taking over at his alma mater.

Record: 21-10, 13-5 in the American Athletic Conference.

Conference finish: Memphis finished third in the conference in the regular season and fell to Houston, 71-53, in the AAC Tournament championship game.

NCAA Tournament resume: The Tigers beat Houston twice during the regular season. Houston was ranked No. 6 in the country when Memphis went on the road and beat the Cougars, 69-59. The Tigers also knocked off SMU (23-8) in the semifinals of the AAC Tournament. Memphis also owns wins over ACC Tournament champion Virginia Tech (23-12), Alabama (19-13) and St. Louis (23-11).

Players to watch: The Tigers have five players averaging at least 10 points a game, and their sixth-leading scorer, senior Tyler Harris, is contributed 9.2 points a night. Jalen Duren — a 6-foot-11, 250-pound freshman — leads the team with 12.2 points and eight rebounds a night. Deandre Williams, a 6-9 senior forward, is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds a contest, and Virginia Tech transfer Landers Nolley II (6-7, 208) is adding 10.2 points a night.

