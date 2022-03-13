Here’s a look at Boise State’s opponent in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
The Boise State men’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014-15.
The Broncos (27-7) — fresh off winning their first Mountain West Tournament championship in program history on Saturday — claimed their first outright regular season Mountain West title this year and set a program record for most wins in a season.
Boise State landed in the West Region of the bracket, where Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed. The Broncos earned a No. 8 seed, and they’ll open the tournament against No. 9 Memphis Thursday in Portland, Oregon. Here’s a look at the Tigers.
Memphis
Head coach: Former NBA star Penny Hardaway is in his third season since taking over at his alma mater.
Record: 21-10, 13-5 in the American Athletic Conference.
Conference finish: Memphis finished third in the conference in the regular season and fell to Houston, 71-53, in the AAC Tournament championship game.
NCAA Tournament resume: The Tigers beat Houston twice during the regular season. Houston was ranked No. 6 in the country when Memphis went on the road and beat the Cougars, 69-59. The Tigers also knocked off SMU (23-8) in the semifinals of the AAC Tournament. Memphis also owns wins over ACC Tournament champion Virginia Tech (23-12), Alabama (19-13) and St. Louis (23-11).
Players to watch: The Tigers have five players averaging at least 10 points a game, and their sixth-leading scorer, senior Tyler Harris, is contributed 9.2 points a night. Jalen Duren — a 6-foot-11, 250-pound freshman — leads the team with 12.2 points and eight rebounds a night. Deandre Williams, a 6-9 senior forward, is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds a contest, and Virginia Tech transfer Landers Nolley II (6-7, 208) is adding 10.2 points a night.